Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth: 3 Ways You Can Incorporate It In Your Beauty Routine

Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth: 3 Ways You Can Incorporate It In Your Beauty Routine

Why rosemary oil may be the answer to hair care?

Rosemary oil is a very common variety of essential oil that you can purchase from stores and outlets. Why is it so popular? Essential oils are particularly famous for the rare elements that they contain. These elements help benefit our skin health, hair health and overall health in many different ways. For instance, rosemary oil is rich in antioxidants, it acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, if consumed, it can help enhance memory power, and many more. For hair care, rosemary oil is a must have. Experts say that there is evidence behind this essential oils ability to stop hair loss, promote hair growth and also help keep it nourished. Let's discuss more about the properties it comes with and how you can incorporate it in your daily beauty routine.

What Are Its Benefits?

Rosemary plant is known to benefit scalp and hair health Rosemary oil extracted from the plant helps in these following situations:

Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce any kind of inflammation both in the scalp. It can boost nerve health and promote its growth. It can boost blood circulation in the scalp. It stimulates hair growth. It can prevent premature graying of hair. It can prevent dryness in scalp. It can stop scalp itchiness. It can reduce or stop dandruff. It can help reduce hair breakage and reverse damage. It also has anti-microbial properties which benefits the scalp health keeping it away from microbes.

Side Effects Of Concentrated Rosemary Oil

The rosemary oil that is found in outlets is the concentrated form and it must be used in small amounts and in diluted form. Concentrated essential oils, if used on skin can have certain side effects. Moreover experts say that rosemary oils results only show after consistent use for at least 6 months. This is natural for any essential oil. The results will show but only with time.

TRENDING NOW

Burning sensation on skin Redness Irritations and other allergic reactions Do not apply on sensitive areas or on cracked or injured areas

How To Use Rosemary Oil On Scalp The Right Way?

Massage It In Your Scalp: Before massaging essential oil directly to your scalp, you should dilute it a little bit, if it is concentrated. If the oil is infused with something, then there is no need to dilute it. Apply on the scalp, massage it for 2 minutes and repeat this daily. The best time to do this is right after the shower. Let the oil sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Washing it off is an extra step but not mandatory. Mix With Shampoo: Use it with your shampoo or conditioner or lotions (for skin). Add few drops in them product, apply it evenly on your scalp, let it sit for few minutes. Wash it off. You can get the best effects if you use it with your conditioner. Mix With Coconut Oil: Massage rosemary oil infused along with coconut oil in your scalp. Add few drops in the hair oil, massage it. Wash it off after two or more hours.