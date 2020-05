Rose water is a beauty secret many women swear by for natural glowing skin. It is also considered as one of the must-have beauty products. Believed to have originated in Iran, rose water has been used for thousands of years, as an ingredient in both beauty and food products. Because rose is so fragrant, rose water is also used as a fragrance. Rose water is created by distilling rose petals with steam. Also Read - Anti-ageing skin care tips: Here’s how you can delay ageing

Rose water, which is made by distilling rose petals with steam, has plenty of potential health benefits. For years, rose water is used as a medicine in Iran and other parts of the Middle East to treat various ailments. Rose water contains numerous, powerful antioxidants – substances that protect your cells against free radicals, which play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Let’s look at some of the health benefits of rose water: Also Read - 5 flowers that have incredible beauty benefits

Soothes skin irritation

Rose water has strong anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the irritation caused by conditions, such as eczema and rosacea. The antioxidants in it can protect the cells in the skin against damage. Also Read - 7 natural ways to get rid of dead skin naturally

Reduces the signs of aging

The antibacterial properties of rose water can help reduce acne, skin redness and puffiness. Rose water also acts as an anti-aging product by reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Relieves sore throats

Instead of taking antibiotics to treat sore throats, to try rose water. Though there is not much science-backed evidence to prove its effectiveness, rose water has been traditionally used to soothe sore throats. However, there is very little risk in trying it. In addition to its soothing and anti-inflammatory effect, a study has shown that it can relax the muscles in the throat.

Prevents and treats infections

As it has powerful antiseptic properties, rose water is often used in a variety of natural and medicinal treatments to cure infections. When used in eye drops, rose water was found to help treat conjunctivitis.

Heals wounds

Thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, rose water helps cuts, burns, and even scars heal faster. It can also help prevent wound infection.

Enhances mood

Inhaling rose water vapours or drinking the liquid may help improve your mood, it is an old traditional method.

Rose water is known to have strong antidepressant and antianxiety properties. Research has found that the extract of rose petals can relax the central nervous system, which results in antidepressant and antianxiety effects. It is also is believed to induce sleep and to have a hypnotic effect. This is why rose water has been used to treat a number of mental health conditions, including: depression, grief stress and tension.

Helps people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Rose water may be beneficial in the treatment of medical conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Amyloid, a specific protein fragment created by the body, is known to play a role in these conditions. This protein has been shown to affect the brain function, kill cells, and hinder memory. Rose water can act as an inhibitor of this amyloid.

Headaches

The de-stressing effects of rose water can also help treat headaches and migraines. Rose water and rose essential oil are used in aromatherapy to treat headaches. To see the effect, you can wet a cloth with rose water and place it on the forehead. As we said earlier, there is no harm in trying it.

Improves digestion problems

Sipping rose water may also help reduce symptoms of bloating and upset stomach. It is known to improve digestion by increasing bile flow. It can also work as a laxative to loosen stools and increase bowel movements. Thus, it can be a good treatment for constipation.

Potential risks

Unlike other beauty products, rose water is completely safe. There are no known risks associated with it, either you’re applying it on the skin or ingesting its liquid. It may not be safe only if you are allergic to the substance.