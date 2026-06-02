Rice water for hair growth: Does it really work? Dermatologists reveal the truth

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 2, 2026 1:06 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Sindhura Mandava
Rice water serves as an alternative remedy for hair treatments and a lot of people have been telling of its hair-shining effect and strengthens the hair and hair follicles while making them grow faster. There are various trends around rice water, whether it's on Instagram or ice-cold naturist hair treatments, it is generally marketed as a natural way to achieve healthy hair. However, does it have any effect? The solution is not as simple as it sounds.
According to Dr. Sindhura Mandava, Senior Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetics, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Rice water is the preparation of soaking or boiling of rice that leaves a starchy liquid. It is rich in the rice grain carbohydrates, amino acids and vitamins and minerals. In many regions of the world including China, Japan and Southeast Asian countries, women have utilized rice water for centuries as a hair care ingredient."
The majority of users rinse their hair with rice water today, as well as apply rice-water-based products to your hair that are helpful for hair growth and general health of the hair.
Dr. Sindhura Mandava agree that, as of now, there isn't solid scientific evidence that rice water can per se boost hair growth. Although rice water might have beneficial compounds to the hair shaft, at present there have been no considerable clinical studies available that could comfortably show that rice water could make any impact on hair development or hair loss.
But, rice water might help the health and look of hair as well, which makes it appear healthier and less at risk of breaking out. When the sections are less frequently broken, then the hair might lengthen with time.
Here are some of the benefits of rice water for hair growth:
Rice water is a solution of amino acids and a carbohydras called inositol. There is some research that indicates inositol can help prevent hair damage and increase the elasticity of hair. This might make your hair more robust and slick.
This is because damaged and dry hair is prone to snapping and breaking. Rice water can also help to lubricate the hairs, making these less "sticky. Rice water can also lubricate the hairs and make it easier to manage.
Users say that rice water makes their hair more shiny and smooth. This may be because of the starches that build upon the hair's surface for a brief time.
Rice water is also said to minimize frizzy locks and boost the improvement of hair texture when applied on your locks after shampooing.