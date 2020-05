Finding it hard to deal with the boredom of lockdown? Bollywood celebs can teach you how to make good use of this free time. Many actors have been very active on social media ever since lockdown was implemented, keeping their fans updated with interesting workout videos, beauty routine and their cooking skills. Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the actors who are gaining popularity on social media. From flaunting her newly tanned skin to sharing homemade face masks, the actress is setting some serious quarantine beauty goals for fans. Recently, Kareenatook to Instagram to reveal her summer essentials which are “messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks.” One of her posts had her signature pout with a face pack on. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor swears by suryanamaskar to stay fit and fabulous: Tips for doing it right

Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in Bollywood and her latest Instagram clicks prove that. Apart from her acting skills and much-loved style quotient, the diva is also known for her beautiful skin. Though she owes a lot of her good looks to her genepool, she has been very health conscious which helps her maintain her beautiful skin. So, in case you are wondering what’s Kareena’s beauty secret is, here we are with a list of some beauty tips which the actress absolutely swears by. Take a look –

Almond oil

Kareena totally relies on almond oil, whether it’s for her skin or hair. She loves to get an almond oil massage whenever there is a chance. Apparently, as per reports, her love for almond oil comes from her mother and grandmother, who used it for decades now.

Honey

It is quite a known fact that honey has natural antibacterial properties, which helps in keeping the skin clear. Since it’s full of antioxidants, it helps in slowing down the ageing process. This is the reason why Kareenause honey so fondly all the time. The actress uses honey on her face to soften her skin. She regularly applies honey and massages it on her face before washing it off with water.

Water

Water is something which keeps your skin hydrated. Drinking lots of water can also bring a natural glow on your skin. Therefore, just like most of the Bollywood beauties, Kareena also swears by keeping herself hydrated. She prefers drinking natural spring water and makes sure she has around 4 to 6 bottles of the same regularly. According to reports, she calls her natural spring water a ‘miracle drug’ and says that it takes care of her hair and skin.

Ubtan

Ubtan is a desi homemade facepack made with easily available kitchen ingredients. Kareena prefers using natural products over commercial cosmetic products. She is a big fan of ubtan and cleanses her face with DIY masks just like the one you saw in her post. You can try making the face pack by simply mixing curd and almond oil where curd acts like a natural bleaching agent and almonds take charge of scrubbing off the dead cells and acne-causing bacteria.

Moisturizer

A perfect moisturizer can prevent the skin from becoming dry and keep it hydrated. Kareena knows well the importance of using a moisturizer and so the diva washes and moisturizes her face at least two times a day.