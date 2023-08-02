Retinol FAQs: Get Your Facts Right Before You Introduce This To Your Beauty Routine

Application of retinol in your routine has to be slow and gentle because it can be very irritating if the formulation is too strong.

Retinol is nothing but a derivative of vitamin A, which is one of the body's key nutrients for boosting skin cell turnover. Read on.

As a person ages, the skin loses its elasticity, becomes thinner and lines or wrinkles appear. But the good news is that studies have shown that applying vitamin A to the skin can fade away the fine lines and wrinkles that appear as you age. It is also believed that it may help in promoting the production of skin-building compounds. In fact, a study conducted in Stanford Medical School, Palo Alto, Calif., showed that applying a lotion containing 0.4 per cent retinol, a kind of vitamin A, three times a week for 24 weeks, significantly reduced the appearance of age-related wrinkles. All participants in the study were around 87 years old. Skin biopsies also revealed significant increase in the production of glycosaminoglycan and procollagen, which are the structural components of the skin. This was published in Archives of Dermatology, a JAMA/Archives journal.

But before using retinol, it is important to understand what it is and how it can help you. To get a better understanding, we reached out to Dr Bhagyashree, Clinical Cosmetologist. According to her, retinol is nothing but a derivative of vitamin A, which is one of the body's key nutrients for boosting skin cell turnover. Today, it is incorporated in topical skincare products to promote skin renewal, brighten skin tone, reduce acne, and boost collagen production. In this article, she explains the basics, to help you understand retinol alongside other retinoids, such as retinoic acid and retinyl palmitate.

When should one start using retinol and why?

Introduce retinol to your beauty regime in your mid 20s or early 30s for early signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, crows feet or even to treat acne.

TRENDING NOW

How can one incorporate this in their beauty routine?

Application of retinol in your routine has to be slow and gentle because it can be very irritating if the formulation is too strong for your skin or if you are using retinol too frequently.

Always start off with a pea-sized amount of a lower percentage like 0.025%

Use it twice a week

Avoid the area around your eyes, corner of nose and mouth

Slowly increase the percentage if the skin barrier is adjusted and not causing any irritability further

Use retinol only at night time.

As retinol can be irritating and drying on skin, always use a hydrating moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning to protect your skin.

What ingredients can one use and not use with retinol?

Do not use retinol in the same routine with -

You may like to read

Vitamin C

Benzoyl peroxide (unless it's formulated together)

AHA BHA (lactic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid)

Kojic acid

Tranexamic acid

Alpha arbutin and other exfoliants.

You can use retinol with -

Niacinamide

Ceramides

Peptides

Other hydrating ingredients.

Are there any side effects?

Some people may experience mild irritation, dryness, and sun sensitivity.

Other side effects are mild flaking, redness, and mild burning are normal as your skin is in the process of adjusting.

People who have sensitive skin or with conditions like rosacea or eczema, should first consult a dermatologist before using it on skin.

Retinol or any form of retinoids should not be consumed or applied on skin if a women is trying to convince, pregnant or lactating as it may affect the new born.

RECOMMENDED STORIES