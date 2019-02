Do you find your hair getting greasier despite washing it every alternate day? Despite trying everything your hair look limp, dull and oily? Looks like either your scalp is oily, or you are just unlucky! Your skin pores including your scalp has a sebaceous gland that secretes an oily substance known as sebum. Sebum keeps your hair healthy and smooth. When some sebaceous glands produce excess oil, your skin and hair start becoming oily. Changes in your hormones, lifestyle, season, climate, poor diet, improper hair care, and some medicines, all of these can result in excess hair production.

One of the best ways is by keeping your hands off your hair literally. Excess hair brushing and touching your hair constantly just spreads the grease throughout your hair strands. Over-shampooing strips your hair off the natural oils because of which your scalp goes into overdrive in producing the natural oils. Since hot water stimulates sebaceous gland, use cold water to rinse your hair to close your hair cuticles that will reduce the damage to your hair. Wash your hair for a minimum of 30 seconds with cold water to properly to remove the shampoo and conditioner of your hair. Avoid washing your tresses daily as it can leave them dry and dull.

You can reverse the oily hair condition by religiously following a good hair care routine inclusive of mild shampooing along with careful cleansing. Use a light conditioner as it can help restore the moisture and balance in your scalp without resulting in overproduction of oil. Mostly a poor rinse routine leads to an accumulation of oils in your hair.

Other than a following a proper hair care routine, your hair is a direct reflection of your diet. Therefore, eating healthy is a prerequisite for healthy and nourished hair. Your intake of B vitamins directly correlates with the sebum production. Make sure you consume a sufficient amount of Vitamin B (B2 & B6 in particular) to fight the oily and greasy hair. If still, your oily locks fail to go away, then just consult your hair doctor, especially if your oily hair also has dandruff with it. A detail medical examination can also uncover the underlying conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis, which appear as dandruff initially.

Here are some easy and effective home remedies to treat your greasy and oily tresses.

Lemon juice:

This citric juice will help keep the oil away and wash away the shampoo build up in your scalp and hair. Just squeeze a lemon and mix it in a cup of water. Now apply it on your scalp. Let it sit for a few minutes then rinse it off with warm water and mild shampoo.

Baking soda:

Highly diluted baking soda can help to get rid of the oil in your hair.

Mix 2/3 spoons of baking soda in a litre of water. Apply it to your hair and leave it for 20 minutes. Now rinse it with a mild shampoo.

Tea rinse:

Tea has an astringent known as tanning acid which helps to prevent the build-up of excess oil on your scalp. Dip a tea bag in some warm water and apply the resulting tea to your scalp. Leave it to sit for a few minutes then use a mild shampoo to wash it.

Apple cider vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar also has astringent like effect that helps to fight oil build up in your hair. Dilute ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar in a litre of water. Now pour this mixture in a spray bottle and spray it evenly in your hair. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse the vinegar out with some warm water.