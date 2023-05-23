Reap The Benefits Of Turmeric And Saffron This Summer

Summer Beauty Rituals With Turmeric And Saffron To Help Your Skin Breathe In Scorching Heat.

We look forward to gorging on delicious mangoes and wearing stylish summer clothes. But skin damage is something that remains a significant challenge. Exposure to heat makes our skin prone to acne, tanning, and an uneven tone. However, contrary to popular belief, one can use something other than fancy, expensive ingredients for summer-specific skincare. Instead, we have magical elements readily available in our kitchens, like turmeric and saffron, that can help improve skin quality and give it a natural glow. Cosmetic Engineer Dolly Kumar and Founder & Director at Skinella tell us how to beat the heat and maintain our skin health this summer season:

Turmeric

Commonly known as haldi, turmeric has been an essential ingredient in our meals for ages. As much as it benefits our immunity, it also has various benefits for the skin. Rich in curcumin, it possesses anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that help heal acne scars and fight bacterial infections. Additionally, turmeric helps soothe the skin and even out the complexion, making the skin naturally soft, supple and radiant.

Turmeric Face Scrub And Mask For An Instant Glow

To include turmeric efficiently in your summer skincare routine:

Mix 1 tablespoon of gram flour (besan), teaspoon of turmeric, and 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk. Apply it gently on your skin. Wash with lukewarm water while gently scrubbing your skin in a circular motion.

To make an effective face mask with turmeric:

Take 2 tablespoons of curd, to 1 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of honey. Rinse after 10-15 minutes.

Saffron

Also known as Kesar, it is one of the most expensive spices globally, with various skincare benefits. With its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-ageing properties, saffron is another superfood that deeply nourishes the skin. In addition, it acts as a great natural exfoliator, leaving your skin pigmentation-free and glowing. It effectively fights against dark spots and blemishes.

Saffron-Based Pack And Toner For Supple, Pigmentation-Free Skin

In summer, pamper your skin with homemade DIY saffron-based skincare and rejuvenate it. Soak a few saffron strands in a cup of raw milk and apply this concoction to your face. Wash with lukewarm water once dry. You can even prepare homemade toner by mixing saffron strands in a bowl of rosewater. Let it steep for two hours, then transfer it into a bottle to store it conveniently.

Turmeric And Saffron Form The Best Combination For Radiant, Plump Skin

Instead of using these ingredients separately, you can even make a powerful homemade DIY face pack that combines the benefits of both saffron and turmeric:

Add 1 tablespoon of turmeric and mix everything well to form a paste. Apply this gently on your face. However, these spices shouldn't be used daily or in excess quantities as they can stain your skin and leave a yellowish tint. Ideally, they should be used in your skincare regimen once a week.

To Sum Up

In summer, having flawless, radiant skin becomes a challenge. But with readily available ingredients like turmeric and saffron, you can give a natural glow to your skin while fighting dullness, oiliness, breakouts and acne. For best results, indulge in a weekly summer particular skincare routine and use the organic variants of these spices. One thing that you should never forget patience and consistency is the key to achieving radiant, youthful and healthy skin.

