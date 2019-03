You must have all tried haldi and besan packs and scrubs to brighten your skin and even washed your faces with milk. However, if you love to whip your packs and scrubs, there is one ingredient you should not reach for, and that is the humble lemon. According to Dr Kiran Lohia, US-trained skin specialist, certain ingredients like lemon, can cause severe irritation in certain people. No matter how natural an ingredient is, there is still a risk of irritation or allergy.

Lemon is acidic

Many turn to lemon to lighten dark spots and exfoliate their skin. But it is also important to know that lemon has a low pH which means that it is quite acidic. So it can be damaging to the area you are trying to treat. It may also not be a good idea to use lemon as a toner or a cleanser as frequent use of the acidic lemon can irritate your skin and make your skin red.

Lemon makes your skin sensitive to UV rays from the sun

Plus lemon contains photosynthesizing compounds that react when exposed to sunlight, making your skin extremely sensitive to UV rays. This, in turn, can lead to hyperpigmentation the very issue you have been trying to treat using lemon. Using lemon can also lead to blisters which can take months to heal. However, you can feel free to add lemon in your morning cup of water. It can be an excellent way to detox your body.

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad recommends the following tips before using natural ingredients:

Firstly, know your skin type and use ingredients accordingly.

If your skin is dry or flaky, or if you are on acne medication, do not use fruit extracts like lemon lime juice on the skin. This will dehydrate the skin and make it more sensitive.

If any of your ingredients are old, or the containers are not clean, or your spoons/hands are dirty, you may develop boils/ infection. Try these 5 amazing rose water face packs.

