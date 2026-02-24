Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Glow: Is It Just Makeup Or Right Nutrition?

Rashmika Mandanna has just taken the stage with her spellbinding wedding glow. Her glowing skin, beautiful complexion and natural shine have been the talk of the fans and other fashion lovers. What is the secret of this change? Is it mere professional makeup, or is her secret in the effectiveness of good nutrition?

Makeup is important as far as bridal beauty is concerned. The methods employed by professional makeup artists, such as contouring, highlighting, and airbrush foundations, are used to intensify natural features. In the case of Rashmika, her bridal make-up was of course, at the top of its game, making her look like she was lit up, and her picture is worth capturing. Makeup alone can never attain that rich, permanent radiance, however, that appears to be a glow which is internal.

Rashmika is all set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda and this duo arrived at the airport for the wedding destination, where Rashmika's skin looks absolutely fresh and healthy when captured

Rashmika posted this menu card on her Instagram story surrounded by aesthetics giving hint to their wedding festivities as they are set to tie knot on February 26. The idea of wedding is private with a strict no phone policy being implemented.

Expert Take On Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Glow

Dr. Harkanwal Sekhon, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor at Kaya Limited Reveals, "The basis of any real wedding glow is internal. Diet is very important in the skin texture, clarity and brightness. Antioxidant-rich diets, which include vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene, are beneficial in fighting oxidative stress and in collagen synthesis.The omega-3 fatty acids minimise inflammation thus reducing the number of breakouts and dullness. When one is hydrated the skin will be plump, naturally shiny. Sugar overload, junk food, crash dieting, etc. may, on the contrary, cause breakouts, dehydration, and unbalanced tone, which can only be covered temporarily by makeup.

The collagen enhancing treatments like the skin rejuvenation lasers or radiofrequency treatments, can be suggested to brides or those who want to have long-term luminosity comparable to those of the celebrities on the red carpet. These therapies stimulate the production of collagen, cleanse the pore and tighten the skin in the long run. Skin boosters and mesotherapy used in dull, dehydrated skin will help replenish the hydration internally and add back the elasticity as well as giving a slight radiance that cannot be accomplished by use of makeup alone".

5 Tips For Glowing Skin If You Are Brides To Be

Most experts hold that radiant skin begins way before the matrimonial day, through proper food and nourishment. RashmikaMandanna has a healthy lifestyle, and it is possible that this is one of the factors that makes her have such a radiant skin.

Foods Rich In Nutrients

Foods that are rich in nutrients, such as greens, fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds, contain important vitamins and minerals that maintain the skin. Individually, Vitamins C and E have been known to be antioxidants and help in the reduction of skin damage and enhance the natural glow on the skin.

Hydration For Bridal Radiance

The other factor in bridal radiance is also hydration. Consumption of a lot of water cleanses the body and makes the skin plushy. Herbal teas, coconut water and fresh juices of fruits can also contribute towards better hydration and creating a natural gloss.

Yoga And Frequent Workouts

The fitness and wellness program that Rashmika recently claims to follow also involves yoga and frequent workouts, also contributes to better blood circulation, which gives her a healthy and vibrant skin.

Role Of Better Skincare

One more factor is the role of skincare. A regular schedule of cleansers, exfoliators, moisturizers and serums depending on the type of skin one has is the key to a perfect wedding look. Facials and other pre wedding skincare procedures also help improve the skin texture and color, therefore, the makeup is applied easily and shinier.

A Good Sleep

Brides to be must ensure that they sleep well enough and take care of their skin because well rested body leads to glowing skin.

What is the secret of her wedding glow, then? The correct nutrition,hydration, and regular skincare routine can ensure that the makeup works better and eventually can lead to a natural, prolonged glow. It is no secret that, regardless of whether it is a celebrity wedding or a personal celebration, healthy habits and professional beauty tricks are the key to glowing skin.

