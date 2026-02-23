Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding 2026: Bridal Skincare And Glow-Boosting Beauty Trends Every Bride Must Try

From glowing skin to minimal glam makeup, explore bridal beauty trends inspired by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured 2026 wedding celebrations.

In the ever-glamorous world of celebrity weddings, the impending union of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has taken social media and fashion circles by storm. The South Indian stars are expected to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony in Udaipur, generating massive buzz not just for the event itself but also for the beauty and bridal trends it's inspiring across India's wedding season.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Bridal Skincare And Glow-Boosting Beauty Trends

Although the couple keep their marital events secret, including a ban on phones and guest lists, fans and style observers are underway analysing even the most bridal beauty scenes featuring Rashmika and making them a treasure trove of trends every bride-to-be should adopt.

The Bridal Glow: Skin First, Makeup Second

Among the wedding-style looks which Rashmika has showcased, the concentration on the natural and a radiant face has also come out prominently. Frankly, whether it is her airport negligence with very little make-up and straight hair or her red-carpet ethnic attire, the focus is on shining, well-groomed skin and not on heavy make-up. This is in keeping with the bridal beauty mantra of 2026: begin with a skin-first routine, hydration, exfoliation that is gentle and highlighters that glamorise, not conceal you.

It is a clean bride strategy that espouses minimalism in the base make-up but allows the features to shine through the best way a bride would look on her or his wedding day fresh and contemporary.

Eyes That Mesmerise

Although the whole makeup style remains subtle, brides are becoming more focused on sharpened eyes. We can use Rashmika as inspiration, whose ethnic appearance has been relied upon most of the time to ground her clothes, using eyes that at times do not dominate the face, considering she has soft, smoky eyes or defined liner. Use waterproof formulas and natural colours such as browns or muted bronzes to crank it up with traditional South Indian dresses such as brightly coloured silk sarees or heavily beaded lehengas.

Dark eyes combined with dubious lashes and polished eyebrows balance the contemporary pzazz with the classical bridal allure, with brides wishing to have a face that will be memorable on camera.

Hair: Traditional With a Twist

The wedding hairstyles of this season are both traditionally classy and simply trendy. Hairstyles are commonly practised to complement the jewellery and the outfit of the bride, often incorporating a low bun covered with fresh flowers, and even make the wedding invitations appear quite hairy, also known as sleek waves hanging softly around the face.

The appearances of Rashmika have demonstrated that regardless of hair being straight and shiny or loosely waved, the general attitude that comes out is meant to be easy and sophisticated. Brides can learn the lesson of such versatility: go with a hairstyle in line with your dressing and face shape, and think about some accessories, such as the delicate hair chains or temple-inspired embellishments, to add that bridal touch.

Jewellery That Complements

As far as the elements of bridal adornments are concerned, the fashion moments of Rashmika experience a balanced approach to jewellery. South Indian weddings celebrate a lot of elaborate gold pieces, and brides are even wearing bright necklaces with light-coloured earrings or in contrast.

Jewellery with pearl accents, stacked gold pendants and temple-style chokers are in demand, adding the hint of heritage but not excessively covering the natural beauty of the bride. The trick? Make the makeup and jewellery work well together and not against each other.

Bridal Skincare: A Pre-Wedding Ritual

So much emphasis is on what Rashmika would wear on her big day; there is also a larger trend in bridal beauty: skincare as a ritual not a prep step. Bridal necessities influencers are pressuring future brides to begin with skincare methods months prior to the wedding date-- consider soft retinoids (accepted by dermatologists), routine facials, and sunscreen as a daily must-have. The best makeup look is healthy skin that prefers either the classic or the modern makeup.

Embracing Versatility in Bridal Beauty

The ability to mix classic with contemporary beauty is one of the most intriguing lessons of Rashmika Mandanna that the freedom of choice has to offer during a pre-wedding beauty campaign. Thousands of brides are currently basing their looks on her royal ethnic dresses, be it a maroon anarkali or a pearl-covered lehenga, and keeping the decisions in the beauty sector on a personal, natural level.

From ancient silk saree hairstyles to glowing skin and perfectly cut eye corners, the upcoming marriage between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is taking shape to set the further generation of wedding beauty trends. For brides who desire to feel like royalty without sacrificing their personal fashion, the adoption of this blend of classic and modern-day elements of beauty would be everything they need to begin with.

No matter whether you are already getting married or have been swept away by all the hype, these trends in beauty have something for any bride, but something eternal, relevant, and, naturally you.

