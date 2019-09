Belonging to the Cucurbita family, pumpkin is famous because of its plethora of health benefits. A native of North America, it is highly nutritious and helps in preventing various health problems. This brightly-coloured vegetable is rich in calcium, potassium, niacin and various other essential vitamins. You can opt for this vegetable if you are at high risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. Antioxidants present in it can actually help in protecting your body cells against the damage done by free radicals. This superfood can also potentially boost your immunity. Vitamin A and C present in it actually help in this regard. It can also protect your eyesight, promote weight loss and give you a healthy and radiant skin. Here we tell you all about the beauty enhancing properties of pumpkin.

Treats oily skin

Excessive sebum production is the reason behind an oily skin. This may happen due to fluctuations in hormones. Pumpkin can actually help reduce the production of sebum because of presence of salicylic acid in it. This is a powerful ingredient that can fight against oily skin.

How to: To use pumpkin for this purpose, you can make pumpkin puree. Take one tablespoon of this puree and add apple cider vinegar to it. Now, apply this mixture on your face and leave it there for around 30 minutes. After that, rinse off your face with lukewarm water. Post that, you must apply a moisturiser.

Slows ageing

Being a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant, pumpkin can help reverse the damage done by UV rays. Also, this vegetable contains beta carotene, which is known to improve the texture of skin. It works by increasing the secretion of collagen. Pumpkin can protect your skin from radical damage and prevent wrinkles and skin cancer as well.

How to: To use pumpkin for this purpose, you can add a teaspoon of honey to pumpkin puree and apply the mixture on your entire body including your face. If you want to, you can mix lemon juice and vitamin E oil to the puree as well.

Treats acne

Being jam-packed with B vitamins like B6, folate, niacin and riboflavin, pumpkin can improve blood circulation in the body. This is what can help in treating acne. These vitamins can also improve the turnover of cells and their renewal.

How to: Make it a part of your regular diet.

Promotes hair growth

Containing zinc and potassium, pumpkin can keep your hair healthy and promote their growth. Zinc helps in maintaining the level of collagen in the hair. It is a protein that plays a significant role in promoting the growth of hair. As mentioned above, pumpkin also contains folate, which is an important B vitamin that stimulates hair growth by improving blood circulation.

How to: To use pumpkin for this purpose, you can mix coconut oil in cooked pumpkin and apply the mixture in your hair. You can also make pumpkin puree and add yogurt in it. Blend the mixture nicely and then apply in your hair. Make sure you wear a plastic shower cap after that. Leave your hair like that for 15 minutes. Then, rinse off thoroughly.