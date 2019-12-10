Chamomile doesn’t contain caffeine, its significant anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties revive tired looking eyes and reduce redness. © Shutterstock

Most of us must have had to deal with puffy eyes, also called eye bags, and dark circles at some point of time. It may happen due to various reasons. It is usually a cosmetic condition and not case for serious concern. Sometimes, it may be an inherited condition. There is nothing much you can do about it if this is the case. Otherwise, allergies, stress, high sodium intake, sinus problems and eye fatigue may also cause puffy eyes. Water retention is another common cause. Fluid in the surrounding skin tissue can also make your eye look puffy. Dehydration, lack of sleep and chronic fatigue contributes majorly to this condition.

As you age, your puffy eyes can become more prominent and make you look tired all the time. This is a very common beauty problem. But it is enough to make people scramble for remedies.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to cancel that expensive blepharoplasty appointment, throw away your facial cream and head straight to your local farmers market, because getting rid of your puffy eyes can simply be done in the comfort of your own home.

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR PUFFY EYES

So, don’t cry, dry your tired looking eyes, because regardless of what the causes are there is always a solution. Read on as we give you simple tips to help firm your skin and restore your healthy-looking eyes

Cold Compresses

Cold Compresses are one of the more conventional methods to combat under-eye bags. Simply use a cold spoon, cucumber slices, ice cubes, or even used tea bags. The cold temperature serves as a vasoconstrictor to restrict blood flow to the area, which in return helps reduce redness and swelling.

Used Green Tea or Chamomile Tea Bags

Another popular home remedy, green and black tea are perfect for reducing swelling under your eyes. With their anti-inflammatory properties, the caffeine from the tea constricts tiny blood vessels in the skin around your eyes. Caffeinated tea also contains tannins which promote blood circulation.

Although Chamomile doesn’t contain caffeine, its significant anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties revive tired looking eyes and reduce redness. Chamomile tea can also provide relief for conjunctivitis and pink eye.

How To: Go ahead relax and make you some tea as you finish reading this spectacular article

Place two tea bags in a pot of hot water.

Remove and let the tea bags cool to room temperature

Place them on your eyes for 15-30 minutes.

Do this once or twice a week. It can help tighten the skin under your eyes as well as provide soothing benefits.

Egg Whites, Potato, and Coffee Mask

Egg whites help tighten the skin and reduce inflammation around your eyes. Vitamin B present in eggs enhances blood circulation while the protein present in egg whites brightens and nourishes your skin. Coffee contains antioxidants which help combat harmful free radicals and the catecholase present in potatoes reduces water retention under your eyes which helps reduce puffiness.

How To: This would be a perfect remedy to make while you’re cooking breakfast

Separate egg white from the yolk.

Combine 1 egg white and 2 teaspoons of coffee grounds and 2 tablespoons of potato juice.

Beat the mixture until thick

Using a brush, apply a generous amount of the mixture under the eyes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Gently wipe off the application with a wet wipe or damp cloth.

Apply any moisturizer of your choice.

Repeat the process daily.

As William Shakespeare once said, “your eyes are the windows to your soul.” With that being said we should take care of our eyes accordingly. Results happen within due time. Consistency and a healthy diet are imperative for combating dark circles and eye bags. Nutrition deficiency can also cause puffiness under the eyes. So, incorporate essential vitamins and minerals like protein and collagen to your daily diet. Stress can be a contributing factor as well, so try to minimize stress by practicing new yoga poses. If you’re allergic to any of these ingredients feel free to substitute with an ingredient of your choice. Enjoy your journey to rejuvenate healthier and younger looking eyes.

Text sourced from zliving.com