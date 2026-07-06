Psychology says people who constantly pop pimples may be driven by the brain's reward system, not clear skin

Psychology suggests frequent pimple popping may be linked to the brain's reward system, offering temporary satisfaction rather than a genuine desire for clearer skin.

Pimple Popping Habit.

Despite its potential to cause scarring, aggravate inflammation or spread bacteria there are many people who are still lured into popping a pimple which can be a somewhat satisfying experience. But psychologists believe that the habit serves less to improve skin clarity and has something to do with the brain's reaction to immediate rewards.

Squeezing pimples can stimulate the reward system in the brain giving a temporary sense of relief or satisfaction. This transitory reward may encourage the behaviour and hence increase the likelihood of the person repeating it when they see a blemish.

Why do pimples pop make you feel good?

A study published in the National Institute of Health (NIH) found that repetitive skin-picking activities can serve as rewards in the short term because they reduce feelings of tension, boredom or anxiety. This instant gratification is a reward that fuels the brain to continue the action even if it is harmful.

Experts say that for some people popping pimples is just a habit. Whereas for others it could turn into a neurotic routine and challenging to regulate if the brain connects the activity with emotional alleviation instead of skin improvement.

What is the brain's reward system?

The reward system of the brain is a network of regions that reinforce behaviours perceived as rewarding. When someone feels relief, satisfaction or pleasure from doing something, the brain releases dopamine making that behaviour more likely to happen again.

When it comes to popping pimples the benefits are not clear skin but instead temporary alleviation of the discomfort inside the pimple. Psychologists state that this is the reason that many people continue to squeeze pimples even after they have experienced pain and infection or even permanent acne scars.

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When does it become a concern?

Skin picking disorder which is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) is a condition that can sometimes result from frequent and uncontrollable skin picking. People who have this condition keep picking at healthy or damaged skin and may develop wounds, infections and emotional problems. This disorder is often triggered by stress, anxiety, boredom or frustration which may persist despite repeated attempts to stop.

Tips to break the habit

If you're always touching the pimples, psychologists suggest that you find better ways to deal with them than relying on temporary relief. A few effective strategies include:

Avoid touching your face as much as possible Follow the skin care regimen and do not squeeze pimples Use a hydrocolloid acne patch to cover any tempting acne Recognize emotions that may be caused by stress or boredom Try relaxation strategies such as deep breathing or mindfulness.

If the behaviour is repetitive or is damaging the skin then consult your dermatologist or mental health consultant. Popping a pimple might give you a quick moment of satisfaction but experts believe it's more about the brain's reward system than a need for better skin. By identifying the psychological factors that contribute to this habit individuals can replace them with more beneficial behaviours that will not only improve the appearance of their skin but also their emotional state.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice, diagnosis or treatment.