Psoriasis is a condition where you have red, scaly skin patches. There is no cure, but treatment can help you deal with the symptoms. This skin condition speeds up the life cycle of skin cells and it to build up very fast on the surface of the skin. The extra skin cells then form scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful. It gives you flaky skin and it can be a cosmetic nightmare. This chronic condition often comes and goes.

Wash your flaky skin every morning

Make it a point to clean your skin every morning. You can do this by using a soft cloth and a mild cleanser. Just rub the flaky skin gently. Your skin will look smooth. If you don’t do this, then your skin will look rough and even makeup will not be able to hide it. So make this a part of your daily morning beauty ritual.

Use a good moisturizer

Invest in a good quality heavy moisturizer, ointment, oil or cream. You can ask your psoriasis doctor for recommendations too. Products that contain urea will help your skin by softening the outer layer of skin cells so that they shed more easily. Lactic acid also helps get rid of scaly patches.

Use primer

Apply primer on your face prior to putting on makeup. It will create an extra layer on your skin and give it a smooth appearance. But keep it light. Wait for a few minutes for the primer to set before applying amakeup.

Use makeup

But do this after consulting your psoriasis doctor. You can’t use just any products. The right makeup will help you hide the rough patches of skin. For this, you need to look for something that matches the skin tone of the skin surrounding your psoriasis.

Use accessories

If you are uncomfortable with any area of your body, use accessories to hide that area. Scarves, hats and jewelry can come to your rescue. It will also make you look stylish and draw attention away from your skin.

Your skin needs care at the end of the day too. So follow a daily night time beauty ritual. Your skin is more sensitive than others. So you have to be gentle. Use a mild makeup remover that will not irritate your skin. You can go for something with a petroleum base.