The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest concern today. But the scorching summer heat can also pose other health risks, especially on your skin. UV rays are more powerful during the summer months and these can be very harmful for your skin. The harsh sun rays can cause tanning, increase the appearance of fine line, wrinkles and other signs of aging.

Besides following summer skin care routine, eating foods rich in protein might also provide valuable anti-aging effects. Proteins are necessary for skin health as they offer support and elasticity.

The proteins essential for your skin

Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the skin. It makes up 75-80% of your skin. Collagen and another protein elastin help fight wrinkles and fine lines. However, due to environmental factors and aging, your body’s ability to produce collagen decreases over time.

Elastin is another protein found with collagen in the dermis. It’s responsible for giving structure to your skin and organs. Lower levels of this protein can lead to wrinkles and skin sagging. Like collagen, elastin production gets affected over time due to aging and other environmental elements.

Keratin is the main protein in your skin. It is responsible for the rigidity of your skin and acts as a protection layer on your skin.

Scientists find new anti-aging protein

Now, scientists have discovered a new protein that can keep skin looking healthy and reduce the signs of aging. The newly discovered protein is called hemidesmosome component collagen XVII, or COL17A1 for short. According to the researchers, natural aging and UV radiation depletes the skin of COL17A1. This in turn allows unhealthy, damaged, and aged skin cells to replace healthy skin cells, leading to wrinkles, dry skin, and other skin ailments.

The researchers found that forced maintenance of COL17A1 not only regenerated skin but also made it look more youthful. This finding suggests potential angles for anti-aging therapeutic intervention. But it is not likely to happen soon. Before the researchers come up with an anti-aging pill or drug, you can boost your protein level by eating the right food.

Protein-rich foods for healthy and glowing skin

Your skin needs at least 30 gms of proteins everyday. Here are some protein-rich foods that will keep your skin glowing even during sultry summer days:

Eggs: It is a rich source of proteins. The yolk contains collagen that will help ward off wrinkles and fine lines. The egg whites contains animo acids needed to make collagen.

Tofu: This has high amounts of proteins, low carbs and no cholesterol. 100 g of tofu contains 52 g of protein.

Sprouts– Sprouts are the powerhouse of the nutrients. Besides proteins, it contains B Complex Vitamin, Vitamin C and fibre. The best ones are moong, kalachanna, moth, barley and Alfa sprouts.

Roasted seeds: Having a handful of roasted seeds (sunflower seeds, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pumpkin seeds) is a great way to get your daily dose of proteins.

Soy: Drink soya milk or use soy flour instead of wheat flour to make rotis. Approximately 2 soy rotis along with some cooked sprouts will fulfil your daily protein requirement.

Legumes: They are packed with minerals and proteins that are good for your skin health. Chickpeas are rich in zinc and vitamin C, which are great for collagen synthesis.