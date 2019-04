Whenever I heard of people using a shampoo or soap bar to wash their hair, I would always be surprised. Aren’t those bars extremely harsh on the hair and scalp? However, in the last few months, I had been suffering from hair loss and thinning and as if that wasn’t bad enough, my hair looked dull, dry and damaged. Here are some hair loss home remedies for damaged hair.

I tried several expensive shampoos but none of them seemed to make any difference. After further research, I found that all of these shampoos contain sodium lauryl sulfate or ammonium lauryl sulfate which was only further drying my hair. The problem was that every popular shampoo brand I turned to contained either one of these ingredients.

While searching for an organic shampoo on Amazon, I came across Soulflower’s Let your hair down shampoo bar. The product claims to be 100% vegan and organic, so I bought a 150 g bar online for Rs 200. This is the right art and science of choosing the right shampoo.

The Trial

The shampoo bar contains black castor oil, coconut oil, ginger and lemon essential oils and the bar is a dull dark brown colour. The ingredients also include cocoa butter, vitamin E, glycerin, water, edible colour and aroma and palm and palm kernel oil.

In the instructions, the tip given is to cut a portion of the bar and use it so it lasts longer. However, after oiling my hair and leaving it overnight, in the morning I didn’t have the time or inclination to slice the huge bar in half so I directly used it on my scalp. As soon as I rubbed it, foam started forming and then I spread that foam throughout my scalp. The shampoo smells great and it was easy to wash it off as well.

My Review

I have a very oily scalp but dry hair and I was happy to observe that the shampoo bar addressed both those problems. It is easy to use and the best part is, unlike the regular shampoos, you need small quantities and don’t have to apply it twice to get rid of hair oil. You can also add a few drops of water to the bar and rub it in your hands and then apply the foam to your scalp.

After conditioning my hair, I was happy to see that my hair did not feel excessively dry or frizzy. However, remember that with this shampoo bar, less is more and if you keep that in mind, you will have a good hair day. Also remember to rinse the shampoo off thoroughly. Will I buy the Let Your Hair Down shampoo bar again? Yes, definitely! Here’s how to tame frizzy hair.

My Rating: 4/5

Image Source: Soulflower website