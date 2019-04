I was suffering from a severe hair fall but ignored it initially thinking it might be due to stress and unhealthy eating. But with time it only got worse and I had no other option but to change my oil. After series of trial and error with various hair oils including almond oil and Ayurvedic hair oils and also using branded shampoos, there was no significant improvement in my hair fall. As my hair fall was getting severe day by day, I had to do something (as I felt I might turn bald in few years if it falls at the same rate) but not use any other product without inquiring about it. After few online searches and consultation with friends, I stumbled upon Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair oil. Although at first I was reluctant to try it out, I had no other option but to use it personally.

The product – Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair oil

What it claims: Patanjali Kesh Kanti hair oil, as the name goes by, the product assures deep nourishment along with strengthening the hair follicles from the roots. Moreover, it also states that the oil not only prevents hair fall but also prevents dandruff, grey hair and split ends. Additionally, it also claims to be effective against headache and sleeplessness.

Ingredients: If you look at the ingredients, it is loaded with popular Ayurvedic herbs like amla, behada, bramhi, bringaraj, neem leaf, jatamasi, coconut oil and til oil, which are known to work against hair fall and improving hair growth.

Colour and texture: The oil is no too watery nor it is very thick but has the perfect texture. It is not sticky unlike the commonly available coconut oil (which I had used initially but didn’t like it). As far as the colour is concerned, it is greenish yellow in colour and has a soothing effect on the scalp.

Directions for use: According to the instructions mentioned on the product, applying it before going to bed is the right time. Massage the scalp properly and wash your hair the next morning.

Price and availability: Patanjali Kesh Kanti hair oil is priced at Rs 130for 100 ml + 20 ml (extra). It is available at local stores and also online.

My review:

My only concern for trying Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair oil was to prevent hair fall and not hair growth or to treat dandruff. While most hair products failed to show improvement in preventing my hair fall, Patanjali hair oil did the trick for me. I usually use it twice a week. I apply the oil on the scalp and massage the hair from roots for few minutes before going to bed and wash it the next day.

And after using the oil for about a month, I have no regrets about using it. As my hair is curly, it often turns frizzy and dry during the day. And I have to spend the night untying the knots and managing it before sleep. But using the oil has made my life easy, it not only nourishes and moisturises the hair but also makes your hair smooth and shiny.

However, the only thing I didn’t like is the fragrance of the oil, which is peculiar of any Ayurvedic medicine and is too strong. Also, to get rid of the strong aroma from your hair, you need to wash your hair at least twice as it is unlikely that a single wash might help. Although it didn’t cause any side-effects, but if you are wary about trying it, you can do a patch test before using it.

My recommendation

If you are facing severe hair fall problem and are looking for safe and natural option to deal with hair loss, I recommend trying your hands at Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair oil. It is readily available and very economical. The 100 ml bottle will last more than a month if you are using it once or twice a day. Overall, it is worth an investment to prevent hair fall.

Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

