Not everyone is blessed with shiny and silky hair and I'm one of those many unlucky people who struggle with rough, dull and tangled hair. Despite following all the rules when it comes to shampooing and conditioning my hair, it continued to look dull and I was at my wit's end on what to do about this problem.

I received BBlunt’s Spotlight hair polish in my EnvyBox this month and to say the least, I was extremely eager to put it to test and see just how effective it is. The bottle is blue in colour with a transparent white cap in the form of a spray bottle and resembles a deodorant bottle to a great extent.

A 150 ml bottle will cost you Rs 550 and this product is easily available online and in beauty stores. This BBlunt product claims to give even the dullest hair a glossy and smooth finish. The ingredients include provitamin B5, vitamin E and silk proteins and the bottle says it is ‘specially created for Indian hair’ and protects from environment and heat styling damage.

The Trial

As instructed on the bottle, I used it on dry hair and held it a few inches away from my hair before shaking it well. My advice would be to keep even your air conditioner off while spraying the product because it is extremely lightweight and will end up flying the opposite direction! It is easy to use for styling your hair before using the blow dryer for a quick hair grooming session.

My Review

The first thing I noticed about BBlunt’s Spotlight hair polish is how good it smells. It has a subtle fragrance that lasts for several hours on end and quite honestly, that was my favourite part about using this product! Other than that, it did help in detangling my hair and my hair did feel softer after using it.

However, it can only be used on your hair ends and up to mid length, so it doesn't help in getting rid of fly aways or frizz. Also, the detangling and softening effects of the product last for only three to four hours. Despite that, it is not a bad product at all as it does manage to live up to its promise to an extent. Would I invest in it again? Yes!

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

Image Source: BBlunt website