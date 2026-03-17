Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Oscars 2026: Her glow up secrets decoded

Priyanka Chopra stuns at the Oscars 2026 with her radiant glow. Here's her beauty secrets, skincare routine, and wellness habits behind the transformation.

Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Oscars 2026 Her glow up secret decoded

No doubt, whenever it is a red carpet moment, stars like Priyanka Chopra never fail to surprise, as many fans see her as an inspiration and absolutely go gaga over how she carries herself. Oscars 2026, held at the Dolby Theatre this year, and global icon Priyanka proved once again, then why she is the epitome of beauty and a powerhouse. Her radiant complexion and flawless skin were very much noticeable, and this also brings us to a conversation about what leads to such a flawless glow. So here's the secret behind Priyanka Chopra's Oscar glow, and here's what contributes to her appearance.

Expert reveals key to natural glow before putting on makeup

Dr. Kusum Gupta, Consultant - Dermatology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, reveals,

"A properly hydrated, balanced, and nourished skin also eliminates the necessity of heavy foundation and concealer, thus avoiding cakiness and creasing.Considerable skincare means that the makeup should add to the skin, which inspires confidence to keep glowing on the most important day."

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra's flawless skin decoded

Here's how Priyanka looks absolutely flawless

Consistent skincare

Any good skincare starts with being consistent first, and when it comes to Chopra, she is quite consistent with her cleansing, toning, and moisturizing that forms the base of her radiant skin.

Hydration is important

With consistent skin care also comes a well hydrated skin but it is not just the dependency on serums or moisturisers, but also keeping your body heart treated from within by consuming right amount of water which will help you maintain the natural glow. A research conducted by National Institute of health says, "the degree of water intake may be related to improved skin barrier function. However, application of additional moisturizers had more favorable impact on skin hydration as compared to additional water intake".

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Try using natural ingredients

It is very important that you use natural ingredients on your skin just like Priyanka, who previously shared a DIY mask made with ingredients like yogurt, turmeric, and honey. These traditional skincare methods help nourish the skin and enhance its natural brightness and you can make them a regular part of your routine.

Pre skin prep is important

Pre skin prep is no joke. Yes, it is true that you can be reliant on professional facials, exfoliation treatments and deep hydration. This really helps skin rejuvenate and this also ensures a smooth base for makeup and also boosts that red carpet glow.

key to well blended makeup

The key to well-bended make-up is not focusing on putting layers, but enhancing natural features rather than masking them. A dewy foundation, subtle highlighter, and well-blended contouring help accentuates the bone structure, which is important for a well blended makeup.

Healthy lifestyle choices are a must

Glowing skin isn't just about products or just layering. It is also about lifestyle. Priyanka Chopra maintains a balanced diet rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Regular workouts, proper sleep, and stress management all contributes to her healthy complexion. These habits play a major role in achieving that lit from within glow.

Overall, If there is something to be taken from Priyanka Chopra's Oscars glow, it isn't the result of a single product or just an overnight glow but also the outcome of consistent care, mindful lifestyle choices, and smart beauty techniques. By focusing on hydration, natural ingredients, and enhancing rather than concealing, she has set the bar high for anyone looking to achieve a skin like hers.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.