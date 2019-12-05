Hair fall is a common problem today that affects both men and women irrespective of age. These may happen due to many reasons. Your hair fall may be a hereditary condition or it may be because of some hormonal changes. Certain medical conditions and drugs may also cause hair fall. But whatever the reason, it can be cause for concern because most people are quite vain when it comes to their hair. People often turn to modern medicine as well as traditional and local remedies. India’s ancient healing therapy Ayurvedic also has a range of remedies that can help you.