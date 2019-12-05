Hair fall is a common problem today that affects both men and women irrespective of age. These may happen due to many reasons. Your hair fall may be a hereditary condition or it may be because of some hormonal changes. Certain medical conditions and drugs may also cause hair fall. But whatever the reason, it can be cause for concern because most people are quite vain when it comes to their hair.

People often turn to modern medicine as well as traditional and local remedies. India’s ancient healing therapy Ayurvedic also has a range of remedies that can help you. Some of its remedies are common to other modern therapies, which says that a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle can reverse this condition. Other than this, Ayurveda also says that you must protect your scalp from the sun and always wash your hair with lukewarm or cold water. It also asks you to rectify any deficiencies and nourish your scalp with oils like sesame oil and coconut oil. This also improves circulation to the head.

Here are a few things that you can do to prevent excessive hair fall.

Be healthy

Leading a healthy lifestyle is the first requirement of healthy hair. Have a lot of protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Drink a lot of water. Fresh fruits and vegetables also provide the required nutrition to your hair. And, don’t ignore nuts and seeds. Exercise is also important. Basically, a well-balanced diet and regular exercise will ensure that you never face the risk of hair fall.

Avoid excessive blow-drying

You must always save your scalp from too much heat. When you blow dry, it heats your hair and roots. This can be extremely damaging. The right way to blow dry is to keep the dryer at least 2 inches away from your hair. Also let your hair dry a bit before using the dryer.

Avoid regular use of styling tools like curling irons and straightening tools. Try to use these only occasionally. This will reduce your hair fall.

Know how to wash your hair

Shampooing is not just about working up a lather and washing it off. You must do it the right way. Take a little shampoo in your palm and apply it to the scalp with your fingertips. Massage your scalp for a few seconds and rinse it out. This will clean your hair too as you rinse out the shampoo from your scalp. And, the massage will boost circulation and strengthen the roots. This will prevent hair fall. If you use conditioner, never ever apply it to the roots. Us it just on your strands.

Try and use natural hair products

When you go shopping for hair products, try to choose natural and organic ones. Most hair care products in the market contain chemicals that can damage your hair. So, check the ingredients and go for products that are free of parabens and SLS. Choose ones that contain natural ingredients and essential oils. This will provide the right nourishment and reduce hair fall.

If your hair is damaged, take action immediately

Don’t ever ignore damaged hair. If you do so, it can cause irreversible hair loss depending on the reason of damage. Seek immediate treatment and save your hair.