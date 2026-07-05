Premature grey hair: 5 healthy habits that may help preserve natural hair colour

Worried about premature grey hair? Here are 5 simple daily habits that may help maintain natural hair colour and support healthier hair as you age.

Premature grey hair (Image AI Generated)

While greying hair is a natural process of aging, many people experience white hair sooner than the usual time. Although genetics may have a large role to play, experts believe that stress, poor nutrition, smoking, and lifestyle choices can all contribute to a more rapid process of prematurely greying. The heartening message is that some healthy habits can slow it down without resorting to doing the things Grammie can't require pills, potions or chemical treatments.

1. Eat More Vitamin B12 And Iron-Rich Foods

The NHS and NICE guidelines say vitamin B12 is important for nerves and blood cells to stay healthy, and low vitamin B12 can have a negative impact on hair health, with vitamin B12 deficiency linked to premature greying.

Eat foods that contain eggs, milk, fish, spinach, beans, nuts, amino acids or lean meat. B12 deficiency is more prevalent in a vegetarian or vegan diet, so they should pay special attention to their B12 levels.

2. Manage Stress Before It Impacts Hair Pigment

It's not just mental health that will seem affected by stress, it could be hair colour also. According to the National Institutes of Health study, stress technique may harm stem cells in hair pigment production.

Meditation, yoga, deep breathing, regular sleep, and exercise are some of the simple things that can moderate stress without having to take medication or use other types of products and can help better maintain general or specific levels of health.

3. Avoid Smoking And Excessive Alcohol

Smoking raises the oxidative stress level within the body that can damage the pigment-producing cells as well as the hair follicles. There has been several studies that have associated smoking to early ageing in younger adults.

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Excessive alcohol consumption can also affect the body's ability to absorb nutrients and can lead to inflammation. By reducing the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol, the blood flow to your hair will improve, which can give you healthier hair in the long run. The concept of oxidative stress being one of the major causes of aging, such as hair graying, is widely accepted by the experts.

4. Protect Hair From Harsh Chemicals And Heat

Chemical dyes, bleaches, high temperatures and the use of other styling techniques frequently weaken hair and add to damage to the hair shaft. However, there are a few studies that indicate that certain hair dyes with peroxide can also add to oxidative tension which surrounds the follicles.

Rather than use a harsh shampoo, however, opt for a mild shampoo, coconut or argan oil and steer clear of excess cold or hot styling equipment. Hats can also help protect the hair when exposed to harsh sunlight.

5. Focus On Antioxidant-Rich Foods

When cells are damaged from oxidative stress, the damage extends throughout the body even to cells that make up the hair colour-producing follicles. This damage can be combatted with antioxidants which neutralise harmful free radicals.

Sometimes, gray hair is beyond control since it is a result of aging or genetic factors. But for natural hair greying prevention, healthy diet, stress management, avoiding smoking and optimal management of the scalp can do the trick. When hair turns grey prematurely or all at once, you should get medical advice to see if there are any health issues or nutritional deficiencies.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.