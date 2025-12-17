Pre-Christmas Glow-Up: 5 Easy Skincare Tips For Radiant Skin

As we inch closer to celebrating Christmas 2025, this is the ideal moment to get serious about your skin prep. From hydration to managing sensitivity and redness, here's a full guide for a pre-Christmas glow-up...

Step 1: Cleansing

Removing dirt, oil, grime and other pollutants from your skin's surfaces can result in dullness and breakouts that can damage your skin health. So, it is important to cleanse your face using an oil-based cleaner or wipes to remove the dirt and excess oil from your skin. Experts recommend following up with a face wash to give your skin an instant boost of radiance.

Step 2: Exfoliation

The residue of our daily skin care after a long day can clog pores, which could become an open invitation to skin problems like acne, pimples and more. To avoid poor skin conditions during the festive season, ensure to exfoliate the dirt, oil, make-up, dead skin cells and sweat from your skin's surface.

Step 3: Hydration

It is common to experience skin dryness during the winter season, but following certain skincare tips can help you keep your skin hydrated and moisturised. Understand your skin types and concerns while selecting the best moisturiser for the pre-Christmas glow-up. To reap the full benefit of the moisturizer apply it immediately after a hot bath or face wash.

Step 4: Serum

During the winter season due to the dry air many people experience redness and sensitivity. To combat these skin issues, you can opt for serums that are rich in vitamin C. A correct choice of serum can help you reduce pigmentation, redness, sun spots, darkness and promote an even-toned complexion. In a 2020 interview, Denise Rabor, founder of WOW Beauty, once told a leading fashion and beauty magazine, "Vitamin C serums make for effective glow-givers as it's a powerful antioxidant which works to improve pigmentation and prevent dark spots. Chemical exfoliants will also help in removing dead skin cells and effectively cleansing the skin for a healthy glow."

Step 5: Lifestyle

While it is important to follow a proactive skincare routine for radiant skin, your everyday lifestyle choices also matter. From what is in your diet to an uninterrupted beauty sleep and exercises, all of this plays a crucial role in taking proper care of your skin. Regularly do facial exercises as this will promote blood circulation resulting to face glow. Vibhuti Arora, the founder of House of Beauty, once told a leading fashion and beauty magazine, "sweep your fingers outwards across your forehead by applying light pressure to tighten the skin. Then, place both palms on your temples and push them back to lift the sides of your face. Hold for five seconds and repeat twice."

