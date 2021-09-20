Potent Hair Care Ingredients That Are Hiding In Your Kitchen Shelf

These amazing ingredients in your kitchen shelf can help you get rid of all hair-related problems, from lice infestation to unruly and damaged hair. Read on.

In your home and right there on the kitchen shelf are some of the most powerful natural ingredients for hair care. From a quick fix to long term treatments, home remedies have got what it takes.

APPLY GRAPE JUICE

Vinegar has always been a remedy for the hair, but if you are looking for something more fragrant, go for apply grape juice. The pH (acid-alkaline balance) of grape juice is suited to the hair. It also helps to soften and disentangle the hair.

MAYONNAISE

This is one of the easiest and most common hair care ingredients. It is actually a good hair conditioner. It softens the hair and adds shine. Just apply it on the hair and rinse off after 20 minutes.

OLIVE OIL

This is a most useful beauty aid. It can be used for the hair, mainly to soften and provide nourishment. Since it helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp, it can be useful for oily hair with dandruff. Olive oil softens and loosens the dandruff flakes and restores the normal balance of the scalp. Since it is a light oil, it can be used as a hair dressing for extremely dry, damaged and frizzy hair. A drop of olive can be put on the palms, rub palms together lightly and then smooth the palms over the hair.

MILK

This has been a favourite beauty aid for generations. For one thing, it is so easily available in every home. Milk contains proteins and fats, which help to soften and smoothen the hair. It is of particular benefit to dry hair, as well as hair that has been subjected to chemical treatments. Milk also contains vitamins and minerals, which are nourishing for the hair. Many of them are powerful antioxidants and nourish the hair follicles.

TAKING CARE OF HAIR WITH MILK

Milk can be applied on the hair to nourish and soften it and also to give it a healthy lustre. If the hair has been subjected to sun-damage, applying milk would help to nourish, soften and restore health to it. Here are a few secret recipes.

Milk rinse

After your shampoo, rinse the hair with milk and leave on for 5 minutes. Then rinse off with plain water. It would help to add body and shine to the hair.

Milk, egg hair mask

For extremely dry hair, add a little milk to egg yolk and apply on the hair half an hour before shampoo. This is a wonderful nourishing treatment for dry hair. The hair looks soft, smooth and shiny.

Powdered milk hair mask

A pre-shampoo treatment can also be done with a hair pack containing powdered milk. Add a little water to make a thick paste. Apply it on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the pack better.

A FEW OTHER SECRETS REVEALED

Here are some more kitchen remedies for the hair:

Give your hair a beer rinse

A beer rinse helps dry hair. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer. Rinse the hair with it after shampoo. Leave on for 5 minutes and rinse with plain water.

Tea water for shiny hair

To add shine and body to oily hair, have a tea-water and lemon rinse. Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. Cool and strain. Then add the juice of a lemon and use as a last rinse after shampoo.

Banish dandruff with vinegar

For dandruff, add two tablespoons vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse after shampoo.

Got lice? Go for a methi mask

Soak methi seeds in water overnight. Next morning, grind the seeds and apply on the hair and scalp. Wash off with plenty of water. Helps problems of dandruff and lice infestation.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)