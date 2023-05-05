Post Pregnancy Skin And Hair Care: Dos And Don’ts

Hormonal and structural changes in body pre and post the birth of the child can cause hair and skin changes.

Do not to panic! Most hair and skin changes post pregnancy are temporary and correct themselves in due time, provided good care is taken in the pre- and post-partum time.

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and the joy of holding and nursing your child is incompatible. A new mother, however, faces many challenges and changes in her life, starting from the new routines, feeding schedules, physical changes in the body, looking after the baby and so on and so forth. In all this the skin and hair often become neglected and problems surface.

"Hormonal and structural changes in body pre and post the birth of the child can cause hair and skin changes. Some of these are temporary and some call for extra care to restore their health," asserts Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

According to the dermatologist, the common post pregnancy issues that most women face are:

Dry and dull hair

Acne and dry skin

Pigmentation or melasma

Dark circles and puffy eyes

Dull tired looking skin

Stretch marks

Once the hormones get back in balance things will slowly get in normal, provided you focus on diet, nutrition, and sleep cycles closely.

Tips to take care of your skin and hair post pregnancy

Dr. Rinkynotes that skin and hair care is internal as well as external, while sharing tips on how new moms can adapt good skin and hair care in their routine post pregnancy:

Hydrate regularly: Our body is 70 per cent of water but it secrets oils to maintain the elasticity of skin and therefore you need to drink water regularly to fulfil the body's demand of hydration.

If you are suffering from acne post pregnancy then avoid the urge to pick and squeeze the pimple. Instead ask your doctor about the treatments you can use and wash your face with a gentle cleanser twice a day.

For treating dry skin make sure you keep the shower temperature to normal and moisturize as often as you can. Ditch the harsh soaps in the trash can.

If your skin has become oily because of increased hormones then switch to non-comedogenic skin care products and makeup.

For postpartum hives the best treatment is prescription antihistamines or steroid creams. They help calm down the scratchiness.

Eat healthy foods: Fruits and veggies, legumes, whole grains, heathy carbs and fats all will help improve your overall health

Ditch the sun: Wear a sunscreen every time you have to go out. You need a broad-spectrum sunscreen (for UVA and UVB protection) and a minimum SPF of 30 or more.

Opt for natural or organic hair spas and masks: These helps condition the hair, stimulate the blood flow in the scalp, and destresses the scalp,

Cleanse and exfoliate regularly: Sounds very simple but these two are the life saviours for the skin and the scalp. A good chemical free cleanser will remove the grime, dirt and sweat from the skin. For hair select a cleanser that is antibacterial and antifungal. For a skin exfoliator you need a gentle one and use it two to three times a week and hair exfoliation once in 10 days is enough.

Avoid skin care product that include retinoids or other vitamin A products, Isotretinoin and Oral tetracycline, salicylic acid, etc.

Avoid colouring, perming, straightening treatments for a little while and use a gentle comb to detangle and comb the hair.

"The important thing to remember is to not to panic. Most changes are temporary and correct themselves in due time. Take some time out for yourself and destress. Keep up with a good diet and exercise and spend happy times with your baby and in no time, you will have a radiant glow on your face," the dermatologist concludes.

