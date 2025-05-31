Post-Henna Hair Care: Best Tips to Keep Your Hair Healthy and Vibrant After Henna Cream

Used henna cream? Discover the secret to keeping your hair vibrant, frizz-free, and healthy for weeks don't miss these expert aftercare tips!

Post-Henna Hair Care: Best Tips to Keep Your Hair Healthy and Vibrant After Henna Cream

With a more aware and educated consumer, we now have people shifting from harsh chemical-based hair dyes to natural henna to colour their hair. Since these harsh chemical hair dyes contain ammonia and its by-products - Diethanolamine, Ethanolamine, Triethanolamine, along with parabens, synthetic fragrances, Resorcinol, ETDA, PPD, and heavy metals, they can cause long-term and short-term impacts. It leads to dull, brittle hair that is more prone to hairfall, eye irritation, and may also carry the risk of cancer and respiratory diseases. Many people have reported better hair health just by shifting from such chemical-based dyes to natural dyes like henna.

What Is Henna Cream and Why Is It a Game-Changer?

Earlier, people had the time and patience to soak henna along with other herbs and then apply it. Today, in the fast-paced world, everybody is looking for solutions that help them save time. Thus, henna cream, a ready-to-use mixture of henna with herbs such as amla, shikakai, and Brazilian herbs such as Acai, Guarana, Jaborandi, Cumaru, and Babacu oil, has become a popular choice. This henna cream comes with a special, easy-to-apply applicator and enables the user to enjoy henna cream the mess-free way. Instead of stained hands, you will get a gorgeous colour on your hair, exactly where you would want it.

Another problem that henna cream has solved is that of the resultant orangish tint that is not cool at all. In fact, with a combination of different herbs, one can enjoy hair colours such as Burgundy, chocolate, deep brown, copper, natural black, and even red and blonde. Henna cream not just colours the hair, but also nourishes the scalp and roots with nutrients, as it is a rich source of tannin, Vitamin E, proteins, and antioxidants. This way, one can make their hair soft and frizz-free, naturally. A lot of people also use henna cream as a hair mask. Since it is natural, one can apply it as often as once a week or as and when required.

How to Make Henna Hair Color Last Longer

Henna forms a thin coating on each hair strand, and thus it washes off each time you shampoo the hair, lessening the impact of this natural hair tonic. Apart from re-applying henna cream at the first sign of grey hair, there are multiple ways to increase the life of henna colour on the hair. Firstly, one must use specialised post-coloration shampoos and conditioners that are gentle on the hair and help in increasing the life of the colour on the hair. Natural after-colour care products will help in maintaining healthy and vibrant hair. A serum too will help in further nourishing the hair and scalp.

Moreover, one must avoid washing hair with hot water as it chips off the layer of henna cream, decreasing its life. Also, avoid steam saunas as they too impact the hair. With good care, your henna cream-based hair colour will last up to 10 to 12 washes, giving you ample time between two applications. Also, cut down on heat styling your hair to straighten or curl it. And don't forget to cover your hair as you step out in the hot sun. These simple steps will help you get the most out of your henna cream. Flaunt your frizz-free and stylishly coloured tresses and let your hair do the talking.

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