Diwali can play havoc on your skin and hair. It’s not just the air pollution, the late nights, lack of sleep, overindulgence of food and the onset of winter can play spoilers when it comes to our beauty. It is not uncommon to have tired and puffy eyes and dehydrated skin and dry and frizzy hair after the festive season. Here are some changes you need to make in your lifestyle to ensure that your hair and skin don’t go for a complete toss this festive season.

For a toxin-free system: Shahnaz Husain, beauty guru suggests giving up coffee and drinking green tea daily. Green tea has plenty of health benefits. Also, make sure to drink more water. Have the juice of a lemon with a glass of warm water first thing in the morning. This helps to flush the system.

You can add spices like Ginger (adrak), Cardamon (elaichi), Cinnamon (dalchini) and pepper to tea. Ginger is known as a universal remedy because it has so many benefits. Ginger boiled in water can be had as ginger tea. Ginger tea is advised after meals for digestion which in turn can give you great skin. It also reduces inflammation. Chamomile tea helps to induce relaxation and calms the nerves.

For relaxing baths: There is nothing better than a warm bath to make you feel better. Bath salts, added to bath water, can help to remove fatigue and induce relaxation. You can add 5 drops of an essential oil to pure olive oil and then add it to the water along with salt. Cinnamon oil relieves fatigue and muscular tension, while lavender induces relaxation. Rose oil is said to have a calming effect on the mind. Essential oils should not be used by themselves.

For fresh looking eyes: Excess fluid around eyes can be a result of alcohol and binging during parties. Grated potatoes or potato juice, applied around the eyes also helps to reduce puffy eyes. So do tea bags. Steep them in hot water; then cool them and use them as eye pads.

Natural moisturisers: Natural ingredients like honey, aloe vera, cucumber and rose water help to tone the skin, moisturise it and relieve skin fatigue. These may be applied on the skin and washed off with plain water after 20 minutes.