Pollution And Hair Loss: Expert Reveals Why Rising Air Pollution Is Triggering Hair Fall And Suggests Some Preventive Measures

Rising Pollution is having an impact on many people in some or the other way, but many have been experiencing extreme hair loss due to deteriorating air quality.Here's an expert who reveals the impact of it and some preventive measures.

Air pollution is not just confined to destroying lungs and skin; it has also become a threat to your hair health. With pollution that is increasing every day. Experts are warning that it can cause damage here with a lot of scalp irritation, disrupting hair growth and hair loss. It can make the hair follicle clogged, and pollutants in the air can damage the scalp, which is one of the most important things for healthy hair. It is because some of the pollutants stick to the scalp and hinder the growth. It becomes itchier, and due to excess inflammation, one can experience a lot of hair fall. People who live in an urban city have a higher risk of hair fall because of constant exposure to traffic emissions, construction dust, and industrial smoke. Constant exposure means that the scalp does not get much time to recover fully.

Pollution And Hair Loss: Reason Behind Slow Hair Growth

Yes, pollution can be the reason behind slow hair growth. Polluted air is also responsible for reducing blood circulation in the scalp by causing inflammation and micro-damage to hair follicles. It mostly happens when follicles are not receiving the right amount of oxygen. Sometimes it can also lead to severe hair shedding and a condition called telogen effluvium, which also happens due to environmental stress.

Some warning signs of pollution-induced hair issues:

Increased constant hair fall Itchy or flaky scalp Greasy roots Dull hair texture Reduced hair volume

Many people also notice that hair becomes harder to manage and loses its natural shine. Ignoring these signs can worsen hair thinning over time, especially in polluted environments.

Expert Take On Air Pollution And Ways To Prevent Hairfall

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, HOD Dermatologist, Elantis Healthcare, Delhi, reveals some preventive techniques that could help save your hair in this weather and poor air quality. While we cannot eradicate pollution overnight, we can take steps to protect our hair and scalp:

Wash hair regularly with a gentle, anti-pollution shampoo to remove particulate buildup. Use antioxidant rich hair serums or scalp tonics that neutralise free radicals. Cover your hair outdoors with scarves or hats, especially on high pollution days. Maintain scalp hygiene and avoid heavy styling products that trap pollutants. Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids to support hair resilience. Stay hydrated as water helps flush toxins and maintain scalp health.

These are some expert recommended preventive measures that can help prevent hairfall in this weather if you take care of it.You need to be consistent and make some efforts in order to take care of your hair. If you are facing a lot of problems despite this, then you must consult a dermatologist, as they can guide you better according to the problem you are facing. In cities that are prone to higher Air Quality Index, hair fall has become an everyday problem for people living in such cities.It is impossible to curb this smog and polluted air but some wise steps can definitely be a game changer.