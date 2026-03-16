Plastic over prevention? Why young people are choosing cosmetic makeovers instead of fixing their diet and lifestyle

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Why are young people increasingly choosing plastic makeovers over healthy diet and lifestyle changes? Here's how the role of social media, beauty standards, and instant results is driving cosmetic procedure trends.

Why are young people now getting attracted to plastic makeovers rather than focusing on diet and lifestyle

The issue with body image is not new, but the specialists indicate that Gen Z is having body dysmorphia at a higher rate than their counterparts in older generations. Excessively exposed to the social media images that are being filtered using beauty filters and unrealistic beauty ideals, most younger individuals are now forming distorted body images. The increasing concern has led to discussions in the professional circles of mental health on the increase in body dysmorphic disorder BDD cases among adolescents and young adults.

Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental illness in which an individual becomes too obsessed with the perceived imperfections in their appearance, imperfections that are mostly minor or invisible to others. This obsession may cause anxiety, depression and poor self-esteem to many Gen Z members.

the social media effect on Gen Z

The excessive use of social media is one of the largest contributing factors to Gen Zhaving issues with body image. Such platforms as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat favour very edited and filtered pictures that depict unrealistic beauty standards. Most users identify with influencers or celebrities who use filters, photo editing programs or cosmetic enhancements. The regular presentation of these idealistic pictures may cause young people to believe that their natural looks are not satisfactory. Investigations indicate that hours of scrolling through social media networks may lead to a deeper level of dissatisfaction with the body, particularly in teenagers who are in the process of shaping their identity and self-esteem.

The emergency of filters and online beauty

The beauty filters have transformed the perceptions of individuals. A single tap allows users to smooth their skin and sharpen their jawlines or make their lips bigger or their faces thinner. Through time, these distorted images may end up being the perfect one in the mind. Psychologists are raising red flags that this has increasingly been driving more youths to resort to cosmetic surgery as a way of appearing like their filtered applications, a phenomenon commonly referred to as Snapchat dysmorphia. Such culture of digital perfection has the ability to render natural features imperfect and undesirable.

Comparison of culture and online validation

Comparison and validation are other significant causes of body dysmorphia in Gen Z. Likes, comments, and shares are the main sources of success on social media and could become a key indicator of personal value among the young users. Lack of likes or interaction in the posts can be considered as a criticism of the appearance by the people. This may eventually cause the person to be insecure, mirror-obsessed, or continually working on body improvement by dieting, overworking it, or having cosmetic surgery.

Mental health consequences

Unattended body dysmorphia may lead to severe mental health effects. A great number of BDD patients have difficulties with anxiety, depression, social isolation, and lack of confidence. In extreme instances, it may disrupt everyday life, relations and education. Gen Zers are also less secretive in talking about mental health and as such, more youth are voicing out their concerns relating to body image. As much as there is growing awareness, there is an emphasis put on early intervention and mental health support by experts.

Overall, the trend of body positivity and self-acceptance is also gaining momentum despite the difficulties. Social media is being used by many creators and mental health proponents to share realistic beauty ideals, unfiltered photographs, and candid discussions about body image. Promoting digital literacy, working to reduce the negative comparison, and prioritising mental health can help youngsters have more positive relationships with their bodies. Since society keeps combating unrealistic beauty standards, supportive environments online and offline will play a major role in enhancing body image among Gen Z.

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