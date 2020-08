Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, most things that we used to do in life have shifted to the virtual world. Today, most people are working from home, people are staying connected via video calls and even dating has shifted online. The market is also flooded with new dating apps that encourage online dating. Because of the sudden lockdown, many couples are in a long-distance relationship and this is the only way they can stay connected. But because you are not meeting physically, it may be easy to slip into your comfort zone and not take that much care about how you look. Also Read - Things to keep in mind while using vitamin C serum for your skin

There are some rules of virtual dating that you need to follow to keep the spark alive and the romance blooming. Virtual dating is the same as physical dating. And, just as you would take care of your appearance when you go on a date, you need to do the same when you are dating online too. Here are a few tips to look your best and wow your partner when you go on an online date.

Pick your clothes with care

Just because you are meeting online does not mean that you cannot dress up for him. It will make you feel beautiful too. And, your partner will really appreciate the fact that you have gone to all the trouble of picking the right dress for the occasion. Since you will be visible from the waist up, plan a dress that has an interesting sleeve or a flattering neckline. The colour must flatter your skin tone and something that will complement your eyes and hair.

Spend some time on your hair

Be sure to wash and blow dry your hair. You may also try a different style if you feel like it. Bring out those curlers or straighten your hair. A different look once in a while never hurts. This will also work to keep your date’s interest alive and kicking.

Apply your makeup with care

Thanks to the pandemic, you have been confined to your house for a long time now. You must surely be dying to apply makeup and feel normal again. Here’s your chance to so do. You will not only take your date’s breath away but also give yourself that extra dose of confidence. You don’t have to go all out. Just apply a skin tint to even out your skin tone, apply some natural-looking colour with makeup brush, and highlight your cheeks a bit. Don’t ignore the highlighter to define the cheekbones. This will give your face a radiant glow. A lipstick or gloss is a must. Choose one that looks natural. You don’t want to look unnatural.

Choose the right lighting for your date

Well, in normal times, you would be looking for a quiet place to go to. But now, the right lighting will make all the difference. Choose natural light or a lamp that faces you from a distance. This will lend a glow to our face. Avoid sitting with your back to a window. You date will hardly be able to see you if you do so. You can experiment before the real thing with different lights and angle and choose one that works best.