Hair loss is a big concern not just for adults but also teenagers. And when home remedies, chemical products and hair loss treatments fail to work their magic, hair transplant is the last resort for most of us. Unlike using ointments for hair growth which is quite simple, hair transplantation is a tedious process that should be done under expert guidance as in extreme cases, it can lead to death as well!

Recently, a 22-year-old medical student from Chennai died two days after he underwent a hair transplant from a local salon following complications. It’s not a rare case because many patients get duped by small time clinics and shady salons. And if a medical student, who eventually lost his life due to negligence and ignorance could be duped, then a common man needs to be all the more cautious. If getting a hair transplant is on your mind, follow these expert tips by Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Choose an expert: Most people think that getting a hair transplant is a regular cosmetic treatment and can be done from any local salon or hair expert. But this is not the case as it is a medical procedure which is to be done only by professional doctors. And hence, it is imperative to choose an expert. Wondering if hair transplants work? Read this!

Not all experts are qualified: Hair loss can be very traumatic, but one should not compromise on the quality of the service when undergoing hair transplantation. Hair transplant treatment and other cosmetic procedures, like Botox and fillers, are now available even at small-time clinics and beauty salons. And many experts who perform these procedures are either non-medical professionals or under-qualified doctors. It is important to understand that hair transplantation requires medical expertise and therefore, one should approach only a certified dermatologist.

Do not fall for advertisements: ‘Ideally, when someone is looking for hair transplantation, they should never go by ads in newspapers or clinics offering lower prices. One should approach a qualified dermatologist who provides the treatment that meets your expectations and also, who has an infrastructure to support the kind of treatment you are looking for,’ says Dr Rohit Batra , Dermatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. Also read about low-cost methods to conceal hair loss.

Look for a team of qualified doctors: Hair transplantation is not a solo act, no matter how experienced the dermatologist claims to be. When a dermatologist performs a hair transplant, there’s a group of a 6-7 expert team comprising of a plastic surgeon, anaesthetist along with trained technicians, alongwith the dermatologist. Moreover, all of them are present until the entire procedure is complete. Clinics or salons offering cheap hair transplants compromise on patient’s safety, use poor infrastructure and hardly have experienced experts to perform the procedures.

Do a proper research: One should do a detailed research about the clinic and the doctor and choose a properly trained and licensed dermatologist. Never compromise on the quality or safety as for successful treatment, both these factors are equally important. ‘One should, therefore, check the proven record of the dermatologist who is going to perform the procedure rather than the price cut they offer. Let’s say, for a laser treatment, the best machine may cost Rs 50 lakh and the similar Chinese variant may cost Rs 1 lakh, so how can both the devices give similar results. And then, after trying these cheaper clinics, most of the disheartened patients go to professional clinics claiming that the treatment doesn’t suit them. This reflects poorly on the whole medical profession too,’ averts Dr Batra. Read more about FUT or FUE — Which hair transplant is right for you?

While emphasising on the glum state of the medical profession, where there is no control on the sprouting beauty clinics doing such risky procedures, he adds, ‘Its high time government should intervene and ban such clinics which follow unethical practices and where non-professionals perform such risky and life threatening procedures. They don’t even follow medical guidelines. And what’s worse is, many times, foreign nationals come to India for various treatments but the mediators or the translators take them to private clinics just because these hospitals or clinics offer them a massive cut. So, there’s a racket prevalent in medical tourism too which needs some strict action because this unprofessionalism not just tarnishes the image of an individual doctor but also the country at large,’ concludes Dr Batra.

