pH-Centric Approach: How Is This Redefining Skincare And Haircare?

VERIFIED

Using cleansing or care products that are highly alkaline or neutral can damage the protective barrier in the long run, leading to skin dryness and irritation.

In the ever-evolving realm of personal care, a ground-breaking shift revolves around pH. It can significantly affect an individual's skin and hair look and feel. On a pH scale, zero to below seven is acidic, seven is neutral, and eight to 14 is essential. The acid mantle on the skin, consisting of the uppermost skin layers and covering thin hydrolipid film, maintains the balance of its vital natural functions and safeguards it from the external impact of pollutants, harsh indoor and outdoor climatic conditions, and harmful microorganisms. The skin and hair can experience potential problems when not balanced.

Impact Of Imbalanced pH: pH 5.5

The skin barrier, or acid mantle, gets damaged when the skin's pH imbalances.

If the pH gets too basic or too acidic, it disrupts the natural microenvironment of the skin. As a result, a person can experience several skin and hair issues. Suppose an individual's skin experiences an imbalance of pH levels in terms of being overly alkaline. In that case, its barrier function gets impaired, and the skin can become dry and irritated and, hence, looks flaky and red.

Moreover, if the skin becomes overly acidic, it increases the chances of the skin and scalp experiencing inflammatory conditions. This off-balanced pH can result in irritation and sensitivity for a person's skin.

TRENDING NOW

Therefore, to take care of your skin and hair, it is advised to follow a pH-centric approach. In this context, Dr Michaela Arens Corell, Head of the Medical-Scientific Department Sebamed, says, "Maintaining the ideal pH level of 5.5 plays a critical role in skin and hair care as it helps to maintain optimal skin shield against environmental aggressors, helps to keep skin hydrated and restricts the growth of harmful bacteria. This ensures skin and hair health."

Ideal pH For Healthy Skin And Hair

An acid mantle, which acts as the protective shield of skin, is slightly acidic with a pH around 5.5.

At pH 5.5, skin cleansing minimises moisture loss, inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria by maintaining optimal levels of skin and scalp-friendly bacteria and supports the natural defence against environmental factors accelerating skin ageing. pH of healthy hair is also in the range of around 5.5.

That's why, at pH 5.5, the skin remains healthy, glowing and hydrated. The scalp's natural defence against dryness, irritation and dandruff formation is supported at pH 5.5. Using cleansing or care products that are highly alkaline or neutral can damage the protective barrier in the long run, leading to skin dryness and irritation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES