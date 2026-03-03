Park Min-Young’s turns 40 and here's how she maintains her flawless glow at this age

Park Min-young's skincare routine and beauty secrets that help her maintain flawless, glowing skin. From gentle cleansing to hydration and sun protection, here's how the Korean star keeps her radiant complexion.

Park Min-Young’s turns 40 and here's how she maintains her flawless glow at this age

Park Min-young , an actress in South Korea, is not only remembered by her memorable appearances in successful K-dramas, but also for her clear, glass-like skin. Her complexion always looks fresh, smooth and radiant, whether she is acting in dramas such as what's wrong with secretary Kim or she is participating in social engagements. So what is her secret to keeping her perfect gloss? It is a secret of consistency, hydration, and a soft Korean skin routine.

Park Min-Young's skincare routine

Here's how Park looks flawless even in her late thirty's

Washing her face with a fresh base

Similar to most of the Korean beauty lovers, Park Min-young is said to be obsessed with the double cleansing technique. The two-step process includes using an oil-based cleanser that will remove the makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum. It is followed by a cleanser, which is made of water, to clean the pores and leave the skin with a natural moisture barrier.Here's the look of her glowing skin.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Min Young (@rachel_mypark)

Second cleansing is important

The second cleansing of skin eliminates all the dirt and avoids the eruption and dullness. The rest of the skincare products also absorb more in clean skin, thus improving their effectiveness.

Hydration is non-negotiable

Intensive dehydration is one of the largest secrets of glowing skin of Park Min-young. Instead of applying a thick cream, Korean skincare emphasizes the numerous light hydrating products that are layered to form a single skincare product.

You may like to read

Use of toner after cleansing

Applying a replenishing toner immediately after cleansing to even the levels of the skin pH. This is then followed by an essence or serum that is full of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to trap moisture. Water makes the skin look fatter, smoother and glossier - achieving the desired glass skin look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Min Young (@rachel_mypark)

Hydration is the key

Consumption of lots of water and eating balanced food also leads to her clear skin. The thing is that beauty experts tend to underline the fact that beautiful skin begins inwardly.

Get rid of overexfoliating

Rather than exfoliation aggression or cruel treatment, Park Min-young is credited with maintaining her routine soft and light. Excessive exfoliation may destroy the skin barrier causing sensitivity and redness. Exfoliation no more than once or twice a week is sufficient to take off the dead cells on the skin and give it a more gleaming complexion. Try using calming ingredients like green tea, centella asiatica or aloe vera serve to calm the skin, particularly when set makeup is done after a long day.

Use sun protection every day

The sunscreen is one of the key products in any Korean beauty ritual and, presumably, this is something that Park Min-Young cannot afford to compromise on. Wearing sun protection on a daily basis prevents sun ageing, pigmentation and dullness. Applications of a broad-spectrum level of SPF would help in protecting the skin against harmful UV rays, even when indoors. Wearing sunscreen consistently is one of the easiest but most effective methods of having a youthful, even toned skin.

Minimal makeup with maximum glow

Park Min-young tends to use light and more natural-looking makeup that only enhances her beauty and beauty, instead of applying any over her skin. A healthy skincare routine will result in the minimal use of heavy foundation so that her natural glow will shine through.

Her beauty philosophy appears to be more long-term skin health rather than short-term solutions. She keeps her glowing skin all year round by focusing on cleansing, hydrating, sun protection and being very gentle to her face. Overall, the skincare routine of Park Min-Young is evidence that a perfect skin does not need complex practices, only time and attentive treatment. Assuming that you want to have glowing, healthy skin, then start with the essentials, wash your skin, moisturise, use SPF, and treat your skin kindly. Using patience and the right products, you may be closer to the glow she had than you may think.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.