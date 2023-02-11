Pamper Yourself With Rejuvenating Hair Oil Massage: But Know Some Basic Things First

Mardhi Marma, or crown of the head is said to be the point where blood vessels and nerves meet.

I am often asked if oil massages help in keeping hair healthy. Actually, the application of oil with a light massage helps to soften the texture of the hair and also stimulates blood circulation to the follicles. The hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the blood stream. So good blood circulation to the follicles helps nutrition and is necessary for the hair. Oil massages also help to keep the scalp healthy, nourish the hair and improve the look of dry and damaged hair. But before you pamper yourself to a relaxing and rejuvenating hair oil massage, you need to first keep certain things in mind.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO REMEMBER

Some points should be kept in mind during head massages.

The hair should not be rubbed vigorously.

After applying the oil, use the finger tips to actually move the scalp with small rotary movements.

If there is dandruff, warm oil should be applied on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to remove the flakes, especially in cases of sticky dandruff, where the flakes adhere to the scalp.

WHAT AYURVEDA SAYS

Where massage is concerned, Ayurveda recognizes specific points, called 'marma' on the body and head, where massage has specific benefits. It is believed that the flow of energy is along certain channels and the direction of the massage enhances the flow of energy. According to the Ayurvedic tradition, the Mardhi Marma, or crown of the head is said to be the point where blood vessels and nerves meet. It also helps in the rectifying of dosha imbalances as all the three doshas meet at this point. The Marma points are massaged very gently, rubbing in small clockwise circles, increasing the pressure very gradually and also releasing the pressure very gradually.

WHEN TO AVOID A HAIR OIL MASSAGE

If the hair is very oily, oil applications or oil massage should be avoided. However, if there is dandruff, warmed olive oil is helpful and may be used once or twice a week. In case of sticky dandruff, for normal to dry hair, the hair may be oiled twice a week, the night before shampoo. If there is hair loss and the roots are already weak, the hair should not be massaged, as it may aggravate the problem.

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU OIL YOUR HAIR

There is also the question of frequency. How often should oil be applied and massaged on the hair. For normal to dry hair and rough hair, oil may be applied twice a week at night. Leaving the oil on overnight would help the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. It would also help to soften the hair.

KNOW WHAT OIL TO USE WHEN

Different oils do have different qualities.

Sesame oil

Sesame seed oil is light, free of odour and is easily absorbed by the skin. Ayurveda advocates it as the most balanced oil and therefore it suits all "doshas." It is rich in nutrients and has healing properties too. It is also rich in Vitamin E, minerals, protein and lecithin. It may be used in scalp problems and in dandruff.

Almond oil

This is said to be very nourishing for dry hair. It is reported to be soothing, healing, lubricating, softening, revitalizing and nourishing.

Olive oil

This helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp. It is useful for oily hair with dandruff.

Castor oil

This is said to have hair darkening properties. While it will not turn white hair black, it will restore darkness to hair that has turned brown due to excessive sun-exposure. It is also useful in cases of hair damage. It is a heavy oil and benefits very dry and rough hair. It contains fatty acids, Vitamin E, minerals and proteins.

Pure coconut oil

This is most commonly used in India. It is extremely nourishing for the hair and actually helps to improve hair texture and also promote growth. Coconut oil can also be mixed with other ingredients and applied on the hair.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)