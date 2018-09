When dead skin gets accumulated on our skin it makes you look dry, dull, and lifeless. Same goes for our feet. In fact, our feet are more exposed to factors like dirt, pollution, sun, etc. So it is important to take proper care of our feet. Removing the dead skin cells from our feet through exfoliation is equally essential. If we scrub our feet on a regular basis it will rejuvenate and brighten up the skin. Thus, here we shared a few homemade fruit scrub recipes.

Apple and oatmeal scrub

Apple helps in the production of the skin pigment melanin, which protects your skin from the harmful UV rays. It helps to build healthy tissues and also improve the skin complexion.

Ingredients

1 apple

6 tablespoons oatmeal

2 tablespoons honey

How to prepare: Take a blender, then cut the apple into small pieces and blend them to make apple juice. Add oatmeal and raw honey into the blender. Then blend all the ingredients together and apply it on your feet. Gently scrub it in a circular motion. Leave it on for 10 minutes then rinse it off with cold water.

Lemon and olive oil scrub

Lemons are rich in citric acid and vitamin C which helps to brighten the skin.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

How to prepare: Squeeze some fresh lemon juice in a clean bowl. Put olive oil and brown sugar into the lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well. Scrub your feet with the mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. After that wash it off in cold water. Apply some moisturiser after pat drying your feet.

Tomato and sugar scrub

Tomato can make your skin soft whereas sugar helps in exfoliating the dry skin.

Ingredients

Half cup tomato puree

6 tablespoons sugar

How to prepare: Cut the tomato into small pieces. To make the puree put them in a blender. Add sugar into the puree and mix the ingredients well. Scrub your foot with this mixture and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.