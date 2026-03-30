Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

Best hair growth oils: Let's know whether onion oil or castor oil works faster for fast and natural hair growth.

Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

Best Hair Growth Oils: We all dream about having thick, healthy, shiny and strong hair. However, when it comes to natural remedies, especially for those with dry and rough scalp, there are two ingredients that are consistently listed first, and they are onion oil and castor oil. Both have been known to enhance hair growth, reduce hair fall and enhance the health of the scalp. However, when selecting what is safe and good for you based on your scalp and hair type, it is necessary to understand which oil works faster, smells nicer, and is suitable for sensitive heads. We can compare the advantages of them and find out who proves to be the winner in the hair growth race - onion oil or castor oil?

Onion Oil For Hair Growth: Uses and Benefits

Onion oil is a natural hair grower that has been known for years. It is full of sulphur, vitamins and antioxidants which fortify the hair roots and reduce hair thinning.

Benefits of onion oil for new hair growth:

Growth of hair: Improves the circulation of blood in the body and stimulates the previously inactive follicles. Reduce dandruff: Dandruff is prevented by the antibacterial properties of the onion. Gives hair a shine and a smooth feel: The more one uses it, the softer and stronger the hair becomes. Protect hair from thinning: onion oil is rich in sulphur that inhibits hair breaking and split ends.

Remember, onion oil should also be mixed with a mild carrier oil: coconut oil or almond oil, so that it is not harmful to kids.

Castor Oil For Hair Growth: Uses and Benefits

Castor oil has become globally famous for its hair growth properties, which is even dermatologist-certified. It contains a lot of anti-inflammatory and circulation-stimulating substances, which make the scalp stronger and stimulate the growth of new hair.

Benefits of castor oil for new hair growth:

Castor oil boost new hair growth: By increases the blood circulation to the hair roots. Strengthens hair: Use of the nutrient aids in reducing its breakage and brittle nature. Soothes scalp: Works well on scaly skin. Smells faintly and pleasantly: Easy to apply every day then onion oil

Remember, castor oil is extremely concentrated. Shake 2-3 drops with one tablespoon of coconut oil and pour it on the head of your child. In case of children who are below five years, see your paediatrician.

Which Works Faster: Onion oil or castor oil?

Regarding the speed of hair growth, both oils have been beneficial; however, they do it in different ways:

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Onion oil is most effective when the hair of your child is thinning or is slow-growing. It also feeds directly on the roots and helps to grow new hair. Castor oil is better applied to maintain healthy and shiny hair and prevent breakage.

In case your child have a sensitive scalp or you are just unable to handle the strong smell of onion oil, you are better off using rosemary oil daily. Intensive treatment: Onion oil may be applied once or twice a week.

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Best routine for faster results:

Massage castor oil on your scalp 2-3 time a week for better nourishment. Apply in relation to deep repair and regrowth with the use of the onion oil once per week. Wet bath with mild baby shampoo in 30-45 minutes.

The oils are equally useful, yet castor oil is preferable in case of gentle, repeated application, and the onion oil is excellent as a power treatment once or twice a week. For kids, balance is key. A mix of the two castor oil (vital daily) and onion oil (vital weekly) will provide the best of both worlds. Having been used regularly, the hair of your child will be made stronger, healthier, and shinier naturally, without using any chemicals.