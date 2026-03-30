Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

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Best Hair Growth Oils: We all dream about having thick, healthy, shiny and strong hair. However, when it comes to natural remedies, especially for those with dry and rough scalp, there are two ingredients that are consistently listed first, and they are onion oil and castor oil. Both have been known to enhance hair growth, reduce hair fall and enhance the health of the scalp. However, when selecting what is safe and good for you based on your scalp and hair type, it is necessary to understand which oil works faster, smells nicer, and is suitable for sensitive heads. We can compare the advantages of them and find out who proves to be the winner in the hair growth race - onion oil or castor oil?
Onion oil is a natural hair grower that has been known for years. It is full of sulphur, vitamins and antioxidants which fortify the hair roots and reduce hair thinning.
Remember, onion oil should also be mixed with a mild carrier oil: coconut oil or almond oil, so that it is not harmful to kids.
Castor oil has become globally famous for its hair growth properties, which is even dermatologist-certified. It contains a lot of anti-inflammatory and circulation-stimulating substances, which make the scalp stronger and stimulate the growth of new hair.
Remember, castor oil is extremely concentrated. Shake 2-3 drops with one tablespoon of coconut oil and pour it on the head of your child. In case of children who are below five years, see your paediatrician.
Regarding the speed of hair growth, both oils have been beneficial; however, they do it in different ways:
In case your child have a sensitive scalp or you are just unable to handle the strong smell of onion oil, you are better off using rosemary oil daily. Intensive treatment: Onion oil may be applied once or twice a week.
The oils are equally useful, yet castor oil is preferable in case of gentle, repeated application, and the onion oil is excellent as a power treatment once or twice a week. For kids, balance is key. A mix of the two castor oil (vital daily) and onion oil (vital weekly) will provide the best of both worlds. Having been used regularly, the hair of your child will be made stronger, healthier, and shinier naturally, without using any chemicals.
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