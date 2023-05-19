No More Cakey Makeup: 6 Steps To Prep Your Skin Before Makeup

Here's How To Prep Your Skin For A Flawless Look.

Everyone wants to look flawless with makeup on social media, but is there any trade secret to perfect makeup? YES! There is. But is it different from your routine? Today we will reveal a quick skincare prep for an excellent look after makeup!

6 Steps To Prepare Your Skin Before Makeup

Step 1: A Through Cleanse: Cleansing helps reset your skin. Anything sitting on your face, from dirt, grease, and oil to pollution residue, will be taken care of. So, based on your skin kind and problems, you can choose a cleanser that fits you. A non-stripping, gel-based cleaner is best for oily, acne-prone or combination skin. A cleanser with a gel-based formulation will work wonders and weed out all the tiredness from your face.

Cleansing helps reset your skin. Anything sitting on your face, from dirt, grease, and oil to pollution residue, will be taken care of. So, based on your skin kind and problems, you can choose a cleanser that fits you. A non-stripping, gel-based cleaner is best for oily, acne-prone or combination skin. A cleanser with a gel-based formulation will work wonders and weed out all the tiredness from your face. Step 2: Can't Do Without Exfoliation: Exfoliating before makeup gives you a clean, clear canvas to work with and ensures that your makeup stays on for a long. So, when smooth makeup + glowing skin is on your mind, nothing beats a hydrating mask like the Birch Please Intense Glow Gel Mask.

Exfoliating before makeup gives you a clean, clear canvas to work with and ensures that your makeup stays on for a long. So, when smooth makeup + glowing skin is on your mind, nothing beats a hydrating mask like the Birch Please Intense Glow Gel Mask. Step 3: Time To Tone: Your pores have opened up after exfoliating. Instead, indulge in a great natural ingredient solution like the Yuzu Fine Vitamin C Brightening Toner and give your skin a makeover. It contains superfruit yuzu, which has 3X more vitamin C than lemons, niacinamide and ascorbic acid that brighten skin and lighten dark spots. Allow it to settle into your skin before you move on to the next step.

Step 4: Hello, Hydration: Moisturizer will always be non-negotiable. Smoothen your face with our hydrating moisturizer, which offers intense hydration and sun protection with SPF. This is a brainiac method to reap the advantages of two products in one action.

Moisturizer will always be non-negotiable. Smoothen your face with our hydrating moisturizer, which offers intense hydration and sun protection with SPF. This is a brainiac method to reap the advantages of two products in one action. Step 5: Brighten Up Your Eyes: What is the best way to avoid under-eye concealer creasing? Use eye cream! Depuff your eyes for a fresh, well-rested look with Bravocado Brightening Under Eye Hydrogel Mask. It also has Irish moss that helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Let it sit under your eyes for 10 minutes, and you'll instantly de-puff fresh eyes!

What is the best way to avoid under-eye concealer creasing? Use eye cream! Depuff your eyes for a fresh, well-rested look with Bravocado Brightening Under Eye Hydrogel Mask. It also has Irish moss that helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Let it sit under your eyes for 10 minutes, and you'll instantly de-puff fresh eyes! Step 6: Prime Time: Only jump right into your base makeup by applying a coat of primer. Plus, the pore-blurring effect allows your makeup to glide easily and not settle into pores and fine lines. Next, use a hydrating primer for dry skin that nourishes and prevents dry patches from showing. Finally, a brightening primer will be perfect if you have dull and lacklustre skin.

RECOMMENDED STORIES