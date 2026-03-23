Nighttime hair care: 5 Best hair oils to use before bed for fast hair growth and clean scalp

Are you suffering from hair fall issues? Try to include a simple step into your nighttime hair care routine - applying oil to your hair and scalp. Massaging oil at night can boost blood flow and improve hair health naturally.

Nighttime hair care: 5 Best hair oils to use before bed for fast hair growth and clean scalp

Nighttime Hair Care Routine: Oiling your hair can be tiring, and sometimes you may feel it can cause weakening of the roots and eventually trigger hair fall issues, but the truth is oil is what the hair needs - not just to stay healthy, but even to grow and shine naturally.

While there are several hair oils available in the market that can help boost hair growth and prevent the scalp from conditions that can trigger hair fall and hair loss, in today's article we will explore the top 5 hair oil combinations that can boost hair growth and help it stay strong - all while you are sleeping. Yes, you read that right! Hair care routine at night should also include certain oils that can help boost growth. Scroll down to know.

Hair Oils For Fast Hair Growth At Night

Afraid of leaving your hair drenched in oil at night, thinking this may cause extreme hair fall the next day? Try out the top 5 light weight and easy to sleep on hair oils that can help boost hair growth while you are sleeping at night:

Tea Tree Hair Oil

One of the biggest enemies of hair is poor scalp and unhealthy roots. In order to keep it fresh and healthy, massage tea tree oil at night and leave it like this till next morning - wash it off with a mild shampoo the next day to help get rid of dandruff and control hair fall.

Rosemary Hair Oil

Rosemary oil is made with rosemary leaves extraction, if you are not sure about how to make it, follow these steps - infuse olive, coconut, or jojoba oil with fresh or dried rosemary leaves. Now let it steep for sometime before straining it. Massage this hair oil before sleep to help your hair grow.

Onion Hair Oil

Yes, it may sound bad but applying onion oil before bed at night on your scalp can help boost hair growth and prevent scalp irritation. All you need to do is to put a hair cover on while you sleep, because this oil has a strong and pungent smell. But you must try this if your hair fall issues is getting out of control.

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Amla Hair Oil

Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is a powerful Ayurvedic fruit that comes packed with Vitamin C. When infused with coconut oil or olive oil, this hair oil combination can help boost hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles.

Bhringraj Hair Oil

A powerful Ayurvedic hair oil Bhringraj is excellent if you massage it well before sleeping at night. However, ensure to wash it off the next day with a mild shampoo. Bhringraj oil is packed with nutrients that helps in keeping the scalp healthy and dandruff free - this boosting hair growth.

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