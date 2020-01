If you are over 30, make it a habit to apply retinol before you go to bed. This will help you combat the visible signs of ageing. @Shutterstock

Your skin is under constant attack from all kinds of pollutions during the day. Environmental pollution, exposure to the sun, the makeup you use, everything takes a toll on your skin. It causes fine lines and wrinkles, spots and acne and many other problems that can make you look dull. That is why it is important to have a proper beauty regimen in place. Sleeping is, of course, one great way of rejuvenating your sallow skin. But along with this, you also need to make the effort to take proper care of your skin every day. The best way to go about this is to follow a daily night-time ritual that will help your skin breathe and glow.

Your skin repairs itself as you sleep. By developing good nightly skin-care habits, you will be enhancing your beauty. Let us take a look at how you can do this.

Wash your face

We understand that you are absolutely tired at he end of the day and just want to hit the pillow at night. But take time out to wash your face with a mild soap and warm water. It will remove all the dirt and irritants that assail your skin during the day. These stick to your skin and gives it an un healthy hue. It can also accelerate the ageing process.

Use retinol

If you are over 30, make it a habit to apply retinol before you go to bed. This will help you combat the visible signs of ageing. A vitamin A derivative, retinol stimulates the production of collagen and fades away fine lines and wrinkles. It also regenerates new skin cells. But first check to see if you are sensitive to it. In some people, retinol can cause redness, irritation and peeling of skin.

Choose the right antioxidant

Some antioxidants are more suitable for the day. This is because they neutralize the effects of free radicals on your skin. The best antioxidant for the night is a serum that contains resveratrol. You must make it a point to apply this to your face every night before sleeping. It will make your skin glow in the morning.

Avoid scrubbing while washing your face

This is something you need to be careful of. Too much scrubbing or exfoliation will damage your skin. Though it is okay once a week, don’t overdo it. It will just cause irritation.