Ageing is inevitable yet people always try to find ways to look younger. But thanks to researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, there may soon be a new method to identifying compounds that prevent ageing. Researchers say that this anti-ageing method is based on a new way of determining age in cultured human cells. Using the method, they found a group of candidate substances that they predict can rejuvenate human cells. They also say that it can extend lifespan and improve the health of the model organism C. elegans.

According to researchers, ageing is characterised by progressive functional decline at the molecular, cellular and organismal level. This makes ageing a key determinant for human lifespan and a major risk factor for many age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. They are hopeful that preventing ageing by pharmaceutical means can help people live healthier and longer lives. This study is published in the journal Cell Reports.

RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY SUBSTANCE TO EXTEND LIFESPAN

Researchers say that with this new method, cell culture systems can be used to see how different substances affect the biological age of the cells. This method is based on a new way of interpreting cellular information, in particular the so-called transcriptome. The transcriptome represents the information about all the RNA present in a particular cell or tissue at a given time, they say and add that recently, it has been shown that the transcriptome of a human cell can be used to predict the age of the person from whom the cell came.

For the purpose of the research, they used a large amount of transcriptome data from published sources to develop their method. With machine learning methods, so-called classifiers were built to distinguish transcriptomes coming from “young” versus “old” donors, said researchers.

The classifiers were used to analyse changes in the transcriptome of human cells, induced by over 1,300 different substances. Researchers saw that this method identified several candidate substances already known to extend the lifespan in different organisms and new candidate substances. They are now hopeful that this can lead to the development of better anti-ageing techniques and procedures.

A FEW ANTI-AGEING TIPS FOR YOU

Ageing is a fact of life and we have to grow old one day. But by making certain adjustments to your daily routine and diet, you can prolong your youthfulness and delay the onset of old-age and its associated problems. Let us take a look at a few of these tricks.

Follow a well-balanced and nutritious diet

Always be sure to eat healthy and nutrient-rich meals. This will have a positive effect on your looks and also make you feel young and active. Have lots of fruits and vegetable. These contain antioxidants that reverse the signs of ageing. Add proteins, whole grains and a little bit of sugar too to your diet. But avoid too much sugar and fatty foods as this can hasten ageing. Include foods like walnuts, salmon and tuna as they contain Omega 3, which protect skin and give it a younger look.

Exercise regularly

Be sure to exercise regularly. If you cannot go in for any strenuous physical activity, you can try out yoga or light exercises. You can even just go for a walk every day. When you exercise, your body releases endorphins. These hormones make you happy and improve your energy levels. It also makes your muscles healthy and improves circulation and detoxifies blood. This cleans the skin. Exercises help maintain proper posture and keep your bones strong.

Get proper sleep

Sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours every night. This is a great anti-ageing trick. Sleep deficiency can make you feel old. And, the result will show on your face. Proper sleep will delay the ageing process. When you sleep, your body works to restore collagen and elastin, and this helps your skin look young. Lack of sleep can also increase the risk of diseases, which hastens the ageing process.

Drink enough water

Drink plenty of water. It will not only nourish your skin, organs and muscles but also keep you looking younger and healthier. Water helps your digestion and flushes out toxins. All this will make you feel energised and happy. And, if you are happy, you will naturally feel younger and more energetic.