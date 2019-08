Extracted from Citrus aurantium flowers, neroli oil is known for its fragrance. It can calm you down instantly. Due to its healing and stimulating powers, neroli essential oil has been used for medicinal purpose from a long time now. Made by steam distilling the flowers of Citrus aurantium, this oil can potentially help in fighting against anxiety and stress by reducing the level of cortisol hormone. According to scientists, neroli essential oil can also reduce blood pressure and inflammation. If you are having menstrual cramps, you can opt for neroli essential oil. It has restorative effects and is effective in treating problems like influenza and herpes. Apart from being your health buddy, this oil can also give you a glowing skin and make you look much younger.

Treats acne and repairs skin

Due to its regenerative and preservation qualities, neroli essential oil can potentially help heal stretch marks, scars, broken skin, cuts, and bruises. Due to anti-inflammatory properties, it ican help treat acne as well. This oil has antiseptic properties too. This is what helps it to kill bacteria and prevent microbial infections in the body. According to a study published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, neroli essential oil can reduce the severity of eczema and psoriasis.

Rx: Add a few drops of neroli essential oil to your cream, lotion or oil. Now, apply this mixture on the affected area. This will reduce acne, stretch marks, and broken capillaries on the skin.

Prevents premature aging

Due to the presence citric acid, neroli essential oil can protect your skin cells from premature aging. It can fight against oxygen-stealing free radicals. Notably, radicals present in the body actually degenerate your skin cells by not letting them use oxygen. This makes your skin look dull and full of wrinkles and fine lines.

Rx: Mix some carrier oil like coconut oil in neroli oil and apply on your skin. Massage your face with this oil at night. You will see the change the next morning. Your skin will look rejuvenated.

Controls greasy hair

Neroli essential oil can keep your hair follicles tight and controls the production of sebum, which is responsible for greasy hair. This oil soaks up the excess sebum from the hair follicles and strands.

Rx: Make a hair mask by adding few drops of this oil in egg whites. Apply this mask on your hair. Cover it completely. Leave it for around 30 minutes and then rinse with cold water.

Acts a facial toner

Having the properties of an astringent, neroli essential oil can potentially help tone your facial skin. It can tighten your skin and help the pores to shrink by controlling the production of excess sebum.

Rx: For better results, add this essential in distilled water. Apply this mixture on your face with the help of a cotton. Use this mixture regularly at night. Next morning, you will be able to see your glowing and toned face.