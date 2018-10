Navratri is the time to show off a toned and flawless back when you wear those colourful backless cholis. The festival is already underway and if you are planning to celebrate it in the coming days in traditional attire; go ahead girls, here are some ways and quick treatments shared by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai to get that perfect back you always wanted for wearing low back or backless cholis!

Few quick tips to look your best and flaunt a great back

1. Back facial: If you are blessed with a naturally good skin and have no blemishes or problem areas on the back, you might just go in for the age-old humble facial which would give a glow to the skin as well as relax your muscles, making you feel good.

2. Back polishing: Running out of time? No worries, this is the quickest way to get your back polished in case you have an event on the same day or the next day. A device used by the dermatologist for this treatment scrubs the back which exfoliates the few upper dead and dull layers of the skin for the cleaner underlying skin to be seen.

3. Party peels: If you have a mild uneven pigmentation on the back or few post-acne marks or you want something better than what a facial can offer, you can go for the quick chemical peel. These are simple medicated solutions which have to be applied in the doctor’s office, takes about 10 to 15 minutes for the procedure and thereafter the skin exfoliates microscopically so that the dead skin gets removed and fresher cleaner underlying skin shows up. Some peels like papaya peel, lactic peel etc are called party peels as they give an instant glow to the skin. However, it is advisable to undergo 3 to 4 sessions over a period of 1 month to get longer lasting results. This is also the quickest way to get your skin glow although it lasts only for a few days.

4. Chemical peels: Alike the party peel treatment, the only difference here is that a chemical solution is used which may leave the skin reddish and dry for 2 to 3 days due to the peeling effect and the glow comes only after 4 to 5 days later. So it is advisable, as the healing takes a sufficient amount of time it is better to do this treatment a few days prior to the event.

5. Q switch laser: This is a quick way to improve skin tone and dullness, also called laser toning. This can be done a day or two prior to the event. A laser beam is used to target the pigments in dark areas and can brighten up the skin. Results last for a few days with no side effects.