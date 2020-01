There are many synthetic hair dyes in the market. But there are chemicals there that can harm your health. @Shutterstock

Premature greying of hair can be traumatic and a social embarrassment. Of course, this is a normal part of ageing. But if it happens to you when you are young, you have the right to be concerned. And, thanks to the use of chemical products and environmental pollution, more and more young people are now falling prey to grey hair. This is an irreversible condition. Once your hair turns grey, you cannot turn it back to its natural colour. The most you can do is try to conceal the grey.

There are many synthetic hair dyes in the market. But there are chemicals there that can harm your health. In fact, a recent study at the National Institutes of Health says that permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners can increase your risk of breast cancer. The International Journal of Cancer published this study. Therefore, we reveal a few hair colouring secrets that you can easily try out in the comforts of your home.

Henna can cover your greys

Henna is widely used as a hair colour in India. It can be used to also nourish your hair. Just soak the powder overnight in water. Add some amla paste to it in the morning. If you have dry hair, you can also add mustard or sesame oil to the paste. Apply it to your grey hair and leave it for a couple of hours. Wash it off with warm water. Don’t use shampoo for the next 24 hours. You can also add beetroot juice if you want a deeper burgundy shade.

Rinse your hair with potato peel water

This is an unusual remedy. But it is easy. Just soak potato peels in water and boil it for around 5 minutes. Once it cools down, strain the liquid and use it to rinse your grey hair after you have washed it.

Try tea and coffee

Tea and coffee can turn your grey hair to a beautiful dark brown shade. Brew some strong black tea or coffee, let it cool and soak your hair in it. You need to soak your hair for at least 3 to 4 hours for best results.