Do you have dark lips? Then it’s not wrong to suspect that you smoke. Smoking does no good but only bad to your health. According to a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, heavy drinking and smoking are linked to visible signs of physical ageing. It may seem to de-stress you, but it is slowly burning your life expectancy. Cigarettes contain nicotine that narrows your blood vessels and pushes them to the outermost layer of your skin. This impairs the blood flow to your skin causing premature ageing. Tar and cigarette heat make your lips darker. The heat of the smoke affects the melanin (compound responsible for the colour of our skin) released in that area of your body. Here we list down a few home remedies to get back the natural colour of your lips.

Pomegranate juice:



Squeeze a tablespoon of fresh pomegranate juice and apply it to your lips. Leave it for half an hour before rinsing it off with fresh water. This pink pomegranate juice helps to give your lips the natural pink tinge.

Toothbrush exfoliation:



You can use your toothbrush to bring back the pink colour of your lips. All you have got to do is exfoliate your lips with your toothbrush. Apply some petroleum jelly on your lips and then softly run the brush over your lips in a circular motion for five minutes. Wash your lips and moisturize it again with a layer of petroleum jelly or desi ghee.

Beetroot pack:

Beetroot helps to nourish and bring back the natural colour of your lips. Just grate a little beetroot and mix a few drops of lemon juice in it. Apply the juice liberally on your lips and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash it now with fresh water.

Sugar and lemon scrub:

Take a teaspoon of sugar mixed with lemon juice. Use this paste as a scrub to exfoliate your lips. Massage the scrub well in a circular motion for a few minutes before cleaning it with fresh water.

Glycerin and lemon pack:

Glycerin is known for its moisturizing properties. When glycerin is mixed with lemon juice it helps to get your pink colour back on your lips. All you have to do is mix two equal parts of glycerin and lemon juice and apply this pack on your lips. You feel your lips soft and moisturized after washing it off with clean water.

Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is known to inhibit melanin production. Just apply a thin layer of aloe vera regularly onto your lips. Once it dries, rinse it off with warm water.