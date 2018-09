Try using these natural hair conditioners for a few weeks to see the best results © Shutterstock

Does the thought of using store-bought hair conditioners or any other hair products scare you? It should! The chemicals, fragrances, surfactants that are added to conditioners may give you temporary hair softening, but, in the long run, these can play havoc on your hair. Here are some natural hair conditioners you can DIY in a few minutes using simple, hair-friendly ingredients. You must use these natural hair conditioners regularly to see the best results.

1) Dr Rashmi Shetty suggests soaking methi seeds overnight and grind them into a fine paste the next morning. Mix it with coconut milk and apply it as hair mask after shampooing. Methi seeds can soften your hair strands and cool down your scalp.

2) According to Dr Shetty, eggs make for a great conditioner. Beat the egg whites with honey and coconut oil. Stir until there are no lumps. On clean hair or after cleaning your hair with a mild shampoo, apply from the roots of your hair till the tips. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with cold water. Egg white promotes hair growth and eventually reduces hair fall. Honey acts as a natural conditioner and makes hair super smooth, silky, and adds lustre.

3) Add a few tbsps of buttermilk to multani mitti to make a pack for your hair. To this, add a few drops of lemon. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Leave in for 30 minutes and wash off with warm water. This pack will leave your hair looking shiny, soft and healthy. Multani mitti can give your tresses a pleasant fragrance without the chemicals.

4) Mix 1 cup of water with ½ cup of aloe vera juice. To this, add 1 tbsp of coconut oil and lemon juice. Mix the ingredients and spray on damp hair. You could rinse your hair lightly after this. Your hair will be visibly smoother and softer.