Nail Beauty Starts With Cuticle Care: Are You Doing It Correctly?

Caring for your cuticles is a vital aspect of maintaining healthy and beautiful nails.

From nail extensions to nail art, there are numerous ways to decorate your nails. Although, it is totally fine to take care of nails and make them look beautiful. But while doing so stop neglecting the cuticle's health. Grooming nails is important but taking care of the small skin beneath it is even more necessary. Ironically your nails are most affected by the cuticles because neglected cuticles can lead to dry, brittle nails and even painful infections. So to achieve healthy and beautiful nails, you need to pay some attention to your cuticles.

These are some ways you can make it possible:

Hydration Is A Key

Staying hydrated will not just impact your body's health but also your nail's health. So, how can you keep your cuticles hydrated? This can be done by applying a good quality cuticle oil or cream regularly. Always look for products with ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, and almond oil. Massage these into your cuticles to keep them supple and moisturized.

Don't Overcut

If you cut your cuticles very often then it can damage the nail bed and lead to infections. Use a cuticle pusher to gently push the cuticles back rather than cutting them. This makes things look neat without endangering anyone.

Protect Them From Harsh Chemicals

When performing home tasks or using cleaning supplies, wear gloves to protect your cuticles from corrosive chemicals and detergents. Long-term contact with these things might dry up your cuticles and make them more brittle.

Be Always Gentle

Be delicate when pulling back your cuticles. Don't push them back too far or put too much pressure on them. Pushing the cuticles too hard might result in damage and infections. Aim for a slow, gentle push.

Don't Bite Or Pick

Not only is it ugly, but biting or picking your cuticles can invite hazardous bacteria that can cause infections. To encourage healthy cuticles and nails, give up these bad habits.

Use A High-Quality Nail File

To shape your nails, choose a nail file with a fine grain. Nails and cuticles can be harmed by coarse files. To avoid splintering, file in a single direction.

Give Breaks From Nail Polish

Don't use nail paints frequently, give your cuticles and nails a rest now and again. Allowing them to breathe without polish can help avoid stains and lower the possibility of developing fungal infections.

Incorporate Balanced Diet

Nutrition is essential for the health of the cuticles and nails. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and E, and biotin in your diet. These vitamins and minerals support cuticle and nail health.

Little Massage Won't Do Any Harm

Massaging your cuticles with a hydrating oil or cream keeps them supple and also enhances blood flow. Blood flow can be improved to encourage strong nail growth.

Professional Treatment

For expert cuticle treatment, think about going to a dermatologist or nail technician. They could provide therapies like hot oil or paraffin wax dips.

