As a teenager, I do not remember a single week that I haven’t used this hair mask. I don’t remember who shared the recipe with me but I wanted to try it as shikakai and henna left my hair super dry and even made it brittle. Every week I would religiously apply the mask and leave it on for 1 hour and then wash it off. I don’t remember using expensive shampoos or conditioners at that time. Read about hair care tips every girl should follow.

Over the years I got lazy and the mask was all forgotten until recently when my hair started feeling extremely dry. The water was very hard and may be that was causing all the damage since I didn’t change my shampoo or conditioner. So I decided to start using my age-old favourite hair mask again. I was so glad I did. The mask had the same effect it had years ago and within two weeks my hair started feeling super nourished and full of life. The luster came back and the hairfall reduced to some extent. One particular week I didn’t have any conditioner and thanks to the hair mask, my tresses were absolutely tamed even without the conditioner. I think it’s time to reveal this mystery mask.

So here’s the recipe:

You need

1/2 cup thick curd (homemade low fat, full fate anything would do)

2 tbsp methi or fenugreek seeds, soaked overnight

Method

Grind the soaked methi seeds to a fine paste. Mix it with the curd. Part your hair in sections and apply the mask liberally. Put on a shower cap or just tie your hair loosely and wait for at least half an hour. Wash off the mask with lukewarm water and shampoo and condition it regularly.

You will feel the difference after the first use. Continue using it once a week for a couple of months and you won’t find any hair issues nor need any hair spa or other treatments.

