One of the most effective natural ingredients to get rid of common skin woes is multani mitti or Fuller’s earth. Multani mitti has been used for several years across India and the subcontinent for its powerful skin healing and beautifying properties. One of the best parts of multani mitti is that it has no side effects. Did you know that multani mitti magnesium chloride which helps fight acne and blemishes? Multani mitti is especially good for oily and acne-prone skin because it absorbs excess oil and prevents the formation of pimples. It is also excellent for thorough cleansing of the skin from deep within the pores. Using multani mitti regularly clears the skin of dirt, oil and dead skin cells. It helps reduce redness and cools the skin. Want to get rid of tanning and sunburn? Multani mitti is here to your rescue. You can bid goodbye to tanning and pigmentation with multani mitti. What’s more, you can also get rid of and reduce the appearance of whiteheads and blackheads.

Here are some multani mitti face packs you must try and use regularly to get clear glowing skin naturally

For blemish and pimple marks: Mix multani mitti with some freshly squeezed tomato juice. Add a hint of sandalwood powder and turmeric to it and apply the pack on your face.

For dark spots: Add yoghurt and mint (pudina) leaves in multani mitti, make a paste and apply it on the spots for half an hour before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

For a natural glow: Apply multani mitti mixed with some argan oil. This will make your skin smoother and supple and add a glow to it.

For acne-free skin: To prevent acne, mix multani mitti powder with ground neem leaves, camphor (kapur) and rose water. Apply this thoroughly where needed and do this at least once a week for desired results.