Morning vs Night Hair Oiling: Which Is The Best Time For Healthy Hair Growth?

Hair oiling is an age-old practice in many Indian households. Whether it be coconut and almond or castor and onion oil, individuals depend on oils to hydrate the scalp and boost healthy hair growth. But there is always one question about it do you put oil on your hair in the morning or at night? They both can be quite advantageous, and their proper time can typically be conditioned by the way of life, hair type, and hair needs.

Why Hair Oiling Is Important For Hair Growth?

Hair oiling assists in enhancing blood flow to the head, strengthening hair roots, decreasing dryness and stopping breakages. Oils also feed or provide hair with the required fatty acids and vitamins, rendering a healthy atmosphere to grow. Frizz may also be contained by regular oiling, which, in the long run, may increase hair texture as well as minimise hair loss.

Morning Hair Oiling: Pros And Cons

The idea of oiling your hair early in the morning can be a good practice among those who want to have a quick massage and then wash their hair.

Benefits of morning oiling

Helps loosen dirt and build-up of products before shampooing.

Cools down the head and enhances blood circulation.

Perfect in case you do not like falling asleep with oil in your hair.

Drawbacks of morning oiling

There is insufficient time for oil penetration in the scalp.

Spending time with greasy hair may bring dust and pollution.

Not appropriate when you oil up and do not use shampoo.

You would best do your morning oiling when you intend to wash your hair in 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Night Hair Oiling: Pros And Cons

The oiling at night is even more likely to be regarded as the more effective one.

Benefits of night oiling

Oil has more time to be absorbed into the scalp.

Assist in the redevelopment and regeneration of the body.

Herbs can assist in alleviating stress along with tender massage.

Enhances scalp hydration and hair strength.

Drawbacks of night oiling

The pillow is greasy and is uncomfortable to some.

It may get clogged by excessive application of oil.

Not suitable for an oily or acne-prone scalp.

A light oil and a towel on your pillow should be used to keep yourself clean.

Morning vs Night: Which Is The Best Time for Hair Oiling?

To have hair grow, it is better that nighttime oiling is done since the oil remains longer on the head, enabling greater nourishment. Sleep is also known to develop and repair cells, and this can help promote healthier hair growth; this can improve the health of the hair.

However, timing is not as important as consistency. Even though morning oiling would be easier and more likely to maintain regularity, it can also provide good results.

How To Oil Hair The Right Way

Heat the oil to a little extent and use.

Rub gently using fingertips, not nails.

Apply 1-2 tablespoons according to hair length.

Do not oil your head daily.

Oil hair, then wash with a mild shampoo.

Conclusion

One size cannot fit all. Night oiling would be perfect for deep nourishment and hair growth, and morning oiling is more appropriate for people who have a busy schedule. It involves selecting a time that best fits your scalp type and lifestyle and above all, being consistent. It is not only the clock that makes hair grow healthily, but regular care does.

