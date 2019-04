Every season takes its toll on skin and hair. Summer brings along with it bad body odour and sweat and winter brings along dryness. Similarly, the major concerns during monsoons are skin irritation, smelly feet, and itchy scalp. The reasons for itchy scalp during the rainy season are similar to reasons during year round. However, the reasons get amplified due to damp weather, lack of sunshine, the increase of fungal growth in surrounding environment and sedimentation of pollutants present in the atmosphere on scalp suggests Dr Milan Choksey, Medical Manager, La Roche-Posay and Vichy, Loreal India Pvt Ltd. He also shares some reasons for the itchy scalp and how you can get rid of it:

Causes of itchy scalp during monsoons

Home remedies for an itchy scalp during monsoon

Coconut oil hair massage. Keep the oil for some time and then wash off. Find out why you don’t need to oil your hair overnight. Use a mask made of honey which is a natural moisturizer and has anti-microbial properties. Try these hair masks for all your hair problems. A mixture of baking soda and water can be applied on the scalp and then washed off after some time. Aloe vera can also provide relief to an itchy scalp. Proper hair care regime using a suitable shampoo followed by a conditioner. For a dry itchy scalp, hair scalp mask can be used once per week. Proper diet comprising of lots of water, fruits, and green leafy vegetables will lead to a healthy scalp.

