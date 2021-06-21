Drinking enough water helps to keep the system cleansed and keeps the pores of the skin from getting clogged and leading to skin problems.

During summer and the monsoon seasons, it is so important to stay hydrated. The body can lose water and become dehydrated due to heat and humidity. Water is absolutely essential to life as are other healthy summer drinks. More than 70 per cent of the human body is made up of water. The water content in the body remains constant and the excess is excreted. Since we lose water daily, we need to replenish the loss daily too. In a healthy person, the water requirement is easily met by drinking water. According to expert opinion, the normal intake of water during the humid season should be “3 litres (12 glasses) for men and 2.2 litres (11 glasses) for women.” However, in certain diseases or health conditions, where there may be water retention, or some such problem, take your physician’s advice regarding your daily intake of water. Also Read - Best Anti-Acne Drinks To Achieve Glowing Skin: Turmeric Latte, Dandelion Tea And More

BEAUTY BENEFITS OF DRINKING WATER

As far as beauty is concerned, internal health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin. Drinking enough water helps to keep the system cleansed and keeps the pores of the skin from getting clogged and leading to skin problems. It helps to have a clear, glowing skin. Since water also helps to hydrate the skin, drinking adequate water helps dry skin and delays visible ageing signs on the skin, like wrinkles and fine lines. In fact, drinking less water can lead to poor muscle tone, which also hastens sagging of dry skin. Also Read - Enhance your looks with green tea: Try these simple and effective home care solutions

DEHYDRATION WOES

Not drinking enough water can result in problems like constipation, which also means a congested system. And this affects the skin and hair, because the health of the skin and scalp depend on the efficient elimination of wastes and toxins. Hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the blood stream and the proper circulation of blood to the skin surface is important for skin health. Water stimulates the circulation of blood. It not only oxygenates the skin, but keeps it hydrated and also regulates the skin’s natural balance. Many skin problems are related to a clogged system. Congested skin, puffy eyes, acne, spots and even dandruff can result from the accumulation of toxins and wastes in the system. Also Read - Gua Sha Cannot Give You A Sharper Jawline: Common Misconceptions Debunked

GO FOR HERBAL DRINKS IN SUMMER

Herbal drinks are also an ideal alternative, especially during summer, when you need to replace the water that you lose through perspiration. If one selects fresh fruit or vegetable juices, without adding sugar, it is possible to have a low calorie summer drink. However, they should be diluted with water. Fresh juices and herbal drinks can cause detoxification of the body, by getting rid of toxins and wastes. They can cleanse the body and purify the blood. They can also provide excellent nourishment. Some herbs are natural coolants and make ideal drinks for summer. Freshly extracted juices of fruits and vegetables are very easily assimilated by the body. Drinks containing rose and khus can be taken, as these are natural coolants.

HERE ARE TWO PERFECT SUMMER DRINKS FOR YOU

In the hot months, there are many hydrating fruits that can be used to make a refreshing summer drink. Here are two recipes for you.

Lemon and Mint

Crush mint leaves and allow it to stand in boiled hot water for an hour. When the water is cool, add lemon juice and ice, to make a refreshing drink. You may add a dash of honey and a pinch of salt and pepper. Rock salt or chaat masala can be added, instead of salt and pepper. Mint cools and also aids digestion.

Watermelon juice

Watermelon is a real thirst-quencher during summer. Extract the juice, add one or two small chunks of watermelon, lemon juice and crushed ice. One teaspoon rose water can be added for flavour.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)